BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo date, time, tickets, live stream: Where and how to watch K-pop concert online



On the eighth anniversary of their debut, internationally beloved Okay-Pop band BTS is holding an enormous live stream efficiency. The septet—composed of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—co-writes and co-produces a lot of their very own output.

Annual performances, often called a Muster, are an intrinsic a part of bonding with the followers of the band. Normally, they’re enormous live live shows with fan meets and merch occasions, with the band performing its smash hits because the spotlight. Nonetheless, due to problems with the COVID pandemic, the June 2021 Muster can be held online for 1000’s of viewers. It’s scheduled for 13 and 14 June, 3 PM IST.

A little bit concerning the BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo theme

The theme for it’s “Sowoozoo,” named after the Korean title of the final tune they carried out live for his or her followers, Mikrokosmos. The sixth Muster goals to create a way of belonging amongst followers who haven’t met the band bodily for a very long time, and does so by letting those that have purchased tickets ship in audio tracks for a bunch refrain on the finish. 13 June is for his or her finest Korean tracks, whereas 14 June, the ‘World Tour Model’ shall characteristic smash hits in English as effectively.

Buying tickets for BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo:

– One should purchase tickets by the WeVerse Store, and the deadline for buy runs by to 4 PM IST on 13 June.

– Since it’s a two-day occasion, followers should purchase two varieties of passes:

A ticket for a single view prices round $45 (round Rs 3200)

Or you should purchase a two-day go which is able to value round $81 (round Rs 6,000).

– Cancellation or refund of your ticket is offered till one hour earlier than the beginning of the concert. After this deadline, a refund is not going to be obtainable even when you don’t watch the concert.

– For the 2-Day Move, cancellations or refunds can be provided till one hour earlier than the June 13 present, and a partial refund for each reveals is not going to be obtainable.

– In case you are a previous member of the BTS International Official Fanclub ARMY, there are additional choices: HD viewing prices $46.10 per day (Rs 3365), a two-day go with the multi-view choice prices $83.70 (Rs 6110).

– Another choice for members features a go that provides an HD multi-view and a 4K single-view on the value of $55.30 (Rs 4040).

– Purchasers of the tickets can rewatch the concert with their delayed single-view talents, and purchasers of the 2-day go can rewatch each live shows. The rewatches will occur from June 18-20, at stipulated instances.

BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo Streaming:

– As soon as the tickets have been bought, you’ll be able to stream BTS’s 2021 Muster concert on VenewLive.