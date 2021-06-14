BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo Day 1





South Korea: BTS hosted the primary day of the much-awaited 2021 Muster Sowoozoo, leaving followers in full awe. Group members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook got here collectively and carried out their ‘dynamic’ hit tracks. The primary day of the mega occasion, which concluded on Sunday had BTS boys performing their newest observe Butter as properly amongst different songs. Additionally Learn – Not a Fan? Kim Jong Un Calls Ok-Pop a ‘Vicious Most cancers’, Threatens to Execute or Jail North Koreans Listening to It!

It’s evidently that the Ok-pop septet obtained immense love from ARMY members the world over. Nevertheless, there’s one factor that caught everybody’s consideration – and it was Jungkook’s tattoos. Additionally Learn – It is BTS’ eighth Birthday And ARMY Can not Maintain Calm: You Make World A Higher Place

Jungkook shocked his followers carrying a short-sleeved shirt on the stage, which made his followers discover his tattoos. ARMY members have been left impressed who then took to social media sharing their love for Jungkook’s tattoos. ”That is Jungkook outfit on day one. What If Jungkook wears sleeveless later, jeez I’m gonna dig my grave proper there at the moment,” one of many Jungkook followers wrote. One other ARMY member took to Twitter posting Jungkook’s image and wrote, ”day 1: short-sleeved Jungkook Sizzling face. day 2: sleeveless jungkookRed query mark ornamentSmirking face” and dropped a fireplace emoji. Additionally Learn – BTS’ Jungkook Is The King of Savage Replies – This is Proof

Jungkook lastly confirmed his tattoos

NOW I CAN DIE PEACEFULLY ❤️#jungkook #bts pic.twitter.com/uOsxM3GlB6 — Shruti Tariyal (@TariyalShruti) June 14, 2021

i refused to maneuver on from this jungkook. pic.twitter.com/ksj6sCyHCc — tushi⁷ BTS DAY (@jimnsangeI) June 13, 2021

That is jungkook outfit on day one. What If jungkook wears sleeveless later, jeez i’m gonna dig my grave proper there at the moment. pic.twitter.com/Bmn34ge4zH — ⁷ ⟭⟬ (@onlysjungkook) June 14, 2021

Other than this, Jimin and Jungkook shocked their followers additionally with their lip-piercing and eyebrow-piercing look respectively.

In the meantime, the second day’s live performance (i.e on June 14) is titled as World Tour Model and there are speculations that it’ll embrace a few of BTS’ foreign-language songs. Are you excited for BTS live performance day 2?