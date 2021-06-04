Bollywood News

BTS and Coldplay may be coming together for a blockbuster collaboration and ARMY can't keep calm

42 mins ago
Maintain on to your horses as a result of the worldwide music scene may simply be about to witness the most important collaboration in latest occasions. We’re speaking about a union on the size of The Rolling Stones becoming a member of palms with The Beatles or Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson coming together if they’d carried out in the identical period. From what we’re listening to, Okay-Pop band and British rockband Coldplay may quickly collaborate, and what’s extra, the title of the track can also be doing the rounds. If experiences are to be believed, then their collaboration will yield a track known as ‘My Universe’. Now, is not that one thing? Additionally Learn – Hollywood Information Weekly Rewind: 4 years of Gal Gadot’s Marvel Lady, Chris Hemsworth wraps up Thor Love and Thunder, BTS’ FESTA 2021 profiles

In reality, ARMY (that is what BTS followers the world over discuss with themselves as) has been speculating for a while that V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin and Suga may be collaborating with Chilly Play after the BTS members had sung a cowl of the latter’s hit monitor, Repair You. Following this, discuss of their collaboration gained extra momentum after a web page known as MatchLyric posted phrases from a track titled – you guessed it – My Universe, with each BTS and Coldplay credited because the artists. Additionally Learn – BTS: Have you learnt how previous V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin and Suga had been after they had debuted?

After all, ARMY has gone into a tizzy with pleasure over the doable collaboration, and whereas they wait for a doable official announcement, followers have already taken to Twitter to specific their euphoria. Try a number of the finest tweets beneath: Additionally Learn – BTS: Here is what the septet take into consideration their FESTA 2021 profiles and it is all issues cute!

Properly, fingers crosses for this collaboration.

