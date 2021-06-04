BTS and Coldplay may be coming together for a blockbuster collaboration and ARMY can’t keep calm





Maintain on to your horses as a result of the worldwide music scene may simply be about to witness the most important collaboration in latest occasions. We’re speaking about a union on the size of The Rolling Stones becoming a member of palms with The Beatles or Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson coming together if they’d carried out in the identical period. From what we’re listening to, Okay-Pop band and British rockband Coldplay may quickly collaborate, and what’s extra, the title of the track can also be doing the rounds. If experiences are to be believed, then their collaboration will yield a track known as ‘My Universe’. Now, is not that one thing? Additionally Learn – Hollywood Information Weekly Rewind: 4 years of Gal Gadot’s Marvel Lady, Chris Hemsworth wraps up Thor Love and Thunder, BTS’ FESTA 2021 profiles

In reality, ARMY (that is what BTS followers the world over discuss with themselves as) has been speculating for a while that V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin and Suga may be collaborating with Chilly Play after the BTS members had sung a cowl of the latter’s hit monitor, Repair You. Following this, discuss of their collaboration gained extra momentum after a web page known as MatchLyric posted phrases from a track titled – you guessed it – My Universe, with each BTS and Coldplay credited because the artists. Additionally Learn – BTS: Have you learnt how previous V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin and Suga had been after they had debuted?

After all, ARMY has gone into a tizzy with pleasure over the doable collaboration, and whereas they wait for a doable official announcement, followers have already taken to Twitter to specific their euphoria. Try a number of the finest tweets beneath: Additionally Learn – BTS: Here is what the septet take into consideration their FESTA 2021 profiles and it is all issues cute!

If it actually occurs, I would die from happiness!! Think about the heat and therapeutic BTS x Coldplay can carry to this earth!???? My two worlds! #ColdplayxBTS pic.twitter.com/33rkUsv14F — TuruM⁷?? ? (@m_turuaphrodite) May 31, 2021

COLDPLAY FT. BTS ????!!!!

My Universe by Coldplay ft. BTS it looks like my fangirling life goes full circle ??? pic.twitter.com/XMkJ7aopW5 — a thinker ? (@btsundercovr) May 31, 2021

When COLDPLAY went to Seoul currently, I do know one thing was suspish ? #BTS @BTS_twt @coldplay pic.twitter.com/E8cVWhxvkd — Cali Yoon (@suga_mandu) May 31, 2021

BTS × Coldplay collaboration

The track title is ‘MY UNIVERSE ‘ nevertheless it’s not confirmed however I am so excited anyway Ready !! pic.twitter.com/KiJLV32xhz — ᴮᴱBrown Mascot⁷ (@Amanat305) May 31, 2021

My Universe by Coldplay ft. BTS ?!?!?!?

Please let this be true omg pic.twitter.com/2kQI2hFi4V — ⟭⟬ ᴮᴱAdarsh₇?⟬⟭ (@4ever_bangtan7) May 31, 2021

So are y’all telling me That BTS x Coldplay collaboration will be of their new album OMG????? Actually!!!!!? We’re simply speaking about this few weeks in the past And this occurred Wow!!? I am so excited ??? pic.twitter.com/SiMREKk4fJ — ♡Mahi⁷? (@btsmy_heart) May 31, 2021

I’m going nuts if that is true.

Ive been a Coldplay fan for a minimum of 17 years now.

2 of my all time favourite bands collaborating ??

Lets wait for official confirmations however within the meantime I’M SO HYPED ALREADY!! #ColdplayxBTS #BTS #방탄소년단 @BTS_twt @coldplay pic.twitter.com/96vKtg2kaj — ?TaesStrawberry⁷? ? (@TeteStrawberry2) May 31, 2021

Properly, fingers crosses for this collaboration.

