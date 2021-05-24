BTS and The Weeknd bag top honours





The prestigious Billboard Music Awards, which was held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, simply concluded and we noticed it turning out to be a star-studded household affair. Whereas Pink carried out alongside along with her daughter, Drake, who was named the artist of the last decade, accepted the trophy alongside his 3-year-old son. The Weeknd bagged 10 awards together with top artist, top male artist, top Scorching 100 tune for “Blinding Lights” and top R&B album for “After Hours.” However, BTS gained 4 awards within the classes of Top Duo/Group, Top Track Gross sales Artist, Top Social Artist and Top Promoting Track for ‘Dynamite’. Additionally Learn – Billboard Music Awards 2021: The Weeknd guidelines the nominations with 16 nods, adopted by DaBaby, BTS and others

Here is the entire listing of winners: Additionally Learn – Priyanka Chopra reveals loopy particulars about Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas’ wedding ceremony: We had been randomly inviting our associates, it was a Jophie form of night time

Top Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd – WINNER Additionally Learn – Rapper Drake units a report with probably the most wins at Billboard Music Awards 2019

Top New Artist

Gabby Barrett

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Pop Smoke — WINNER

Rod Wave

Top Male Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Child

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd — WINNER

Top Feminine Artist

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift — WINNER



Top Duo/Group

AC/DC

AJR

BTS — WINNER

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Submit Malone

Taylor Swift — WINNER

Top Scorching 100 Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Dua Lipa

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby

Drake — WINNER

Lil Child

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Track Gross sales Artist

Justin Bieber

BTS — WINNER

Megan Thee Stallion

Morgan Wallen

The Weeknd

Top Radio Songs Artist

Justin Bieber

Lewis Capaldi

Dua Lipa

Harry Types

The Weeknd — WINNER

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)

BLACKPINK

BTS — WINNER

Ariana Grande

SB19

Seventeen

Top R&B Artist

Jhené Aiko

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

Doja Cat

The Weeknd — WINNER

Top R&B Male Artist

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

The Weeknd — WINNER

Top R&B Feminine Artist

Jhené Aiko

Doja Cat — WINNER

SZA

Top Rap Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Child

Pop Smoke — WINNER

Top Rap Male Artist

Juice WRLD

Lil Child

Pop Smoke — WINNER

Top Rap Feminine Artist

Cardi B

Megan Thee Stallion — WINNER

Saweetie

Top Nation Artist

Gabby Barrett

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen — WINNER

Top Nation Male Artist

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen — WINNER

Top Nation Feminine Artist

Gabby Barrett

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Top Nation Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line — WINNER

Maddie & Tae

Top Rock Artist

AC/DC

AJR

5 Finger Loss of life Punch

Machine Gun Kelly — WINNER

Twenty One pilots

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA

Dangerous Bunny — WINNER

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Top Latin Male Artist

Dangerous Bunny — WINNER

J Balvin

Ozuna

Top Latin Feminine Artist

Becky G

Karol G — WINNER

Rosalía

Top Latin Duo/Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Eslabón Armado — WINNER

Los Dos Carnales

Top Dance/Digital Artist

The Chainsmokers

Kygo

Girl Gaga — WINNER

Marshmello

Surf Mesa

Top Christian Artist

Casting Crowns

Elevation Worship — WINNER

for KING & COUNTRY

Carrie Underwood

Zach Williams

Top Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Maverick Metropolis Music

Kanye West — WINNER

Top Billboard 200 Album

Juice WRLD, Legends By no means Die

Lil Child, My Flip

Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Goal for the Moon — WINNER

Taylor Swift, folklore

The Weeknd, After Hours

Top R&B Album

Jhené Aiko, Chilombo

Chris Brown & Younger Thug, Slime & B

Doja Cat, Scorching Pink

Kehlani, It Was Good Till It Wasn’t

The Weeknd, After Hours — WINNER

Top Rap Album

DaBaby, Blame It On Child

Juice WRLD, Legends By no means Die

Lil Child, My Flip

Lil Uzi Vert, Everlasting Atake

Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Goal for the Moon — WINNER

Top Nation Album

Gabby Barrett, Goldmine

Sam Hunt, Southside

Chris Stapleton, Beginning Over

Carrie Underwood, My Reward

Morgan Wallen, Harmful: The Double Album — WINNER

Top Rock Album

AC/DC, Energy Up

Miley Cyrus, Plastic Hearts

Glass Animals, Dreamland

Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall — WINNER

Bruce Springsteen, Letter to You

Top Latin Album

Anuel AA, Emmanuel

Dangerous Bunny, El Último Tour Del Mundo

Dangerous Bunny, Las que no iban a salir

Dangerous Bunny, YHLQMDLG — WINNER

J Balvin, Colores

Top Dance/Digital Album

DJ Snake, Carte Blanche

Gryffin, Gravity

Kygo, Golden Hour

Girl Gaga, Chromatica — WINNER

Kylie Minogue, Disco

Top Christian Album

Bethel Music, Peace

Elevation Worship, Grave Into Gardens

Carrie Underwood, My Reward — WINNER

We The Kingdom, Holy Water

Zach Williams, Rescue Story

Top Gospel Album

Koryn Hawthorne, I AM

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Royalty: Stay on the Ryman

Maverick Metropolis Music, Maverick Metropolis Vol. 3 Half 1 — WINNER

Maverick Metropolis Music, Maverick Metropolis Vol. 3 Half 2

Kierra Sheard, Kierra

Top Scorching 100 Track Offered by Rockstar

24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Temper”

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Younger Thug, “Go Loopy”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights” — WINNER

Top Streaming Track

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR” — WINNER

Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Promoting Track

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

BTS, “Dynamite” – WINNER

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Radio Track

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Younger Thug, “Go Loopy”

Dua Lipa, “Don’t Begin Now”

Harry Types, “Adore You”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights” — WINNER

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)

24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Temper”

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope” — WINNER

Chris Brown & Younger Thug, “Go Loopy”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”

Top R&B Track

Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R., “B.S.”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo, “Intentions”

Chris Brown & Younger Thug, “Go Loopy”

Doja Cat, “Say So”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights” — WINNER

Top Rap Track

24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Temper”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR” – WINNER

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage”

Top Nation Track

Jason Aldean, “Bought What I Bought”

Gabby Barrett, “I Hope” — WINNER

Lee Brice, “One among Them Women”

Morgan Wallen, “Chasin’ You”

Morgan Wallen, “Extra Than My Hometown”

Top Rock Track

AJR, “Bang!” — WINNER

All Time Low ft. blackbear, “Monsters”

Glass Animals, “Warmth Waves”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear, “my ex’s greatest buddy”

twenty one pilots, “Degree of Concern”

Top Latin Track

Dangerous Bunny, “Yo Perreo Sola”

Dangerous Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti” — WINNER

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “RITMO (Dangerous Boys For Life)”

Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”

Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers, “Caramelo”

Top Dance/Digital Track

Girl Gaga, “Silly Love”

Girl Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”

SAINt JHN, “Roses (Imanbek Remix)” — WINNER

Surf Mesa ft. Emilee, “ily (i like you child)”

Matter & A7S, “Breaking Me”

Top Christian Track

Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake, “Graves Into Gardens” — WINNER

for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly, “TOGETHER”

Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship, “The Blessing (Stay)”

Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson, “Well-known For (I Imagine)”

Zach Williams & Dolly Parton, “There Was Jesus”

Top Gospel Track

Koryn Hawthorne, “Communicate To Me”

Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music, “Movin’ On”

Marvin Sapp, “Thank You For It All”

Tye Tribbett, “We Gon’ Be Alright”

Kanye West ft. Travis Scott, “Wash Us In The Blood” — WINNER

