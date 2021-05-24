BTS and The Weeknd bag top honours
The prestigious Billboard Music Awards, which was held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, simply concluded and we noticed it turning out to be a star-studded household affair. Whereas Pink carried out alongside along with her daughter, Drake, who was named the artist of the last decade, accepted the trophy alongside his 3-year-old son. The Weeknd bagged 10 awards together with top artist, top male artist, top Scorching 100 tune for “Blinding Lights” and top R&B album for “After Hours.” However, BTS gained 4 awards within the classes of Top Duo/Group, Top Track Gross sales Artist, Top Social Artist and Top Promoting Track for ‘Dynamite’.
Here is the entire listing of winners:
Top Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd – WINNER
Top New Artist
Gabby Barrett
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Pop Smoke — WINNER
Rod Wave
Top Male Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Child
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd — WINNER
Top Feminine Artist
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift — WINNER
Top Duo/Group
AC/DC
AJR
BTS — WINNER
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Submit Malone
Taylor Swift — WINNER
Top Scorching 100 Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Dua Lipa
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Top Streaming Songs Artist
DaBaby
Drake — WINNER
Lil Child
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Top Track Gross sales Artist
Justin Bieber
BTS — WINNER
Megan Thee Stallion
Morgan Wallen
The Weeknd
Top Radio Songs Artist
Justin Bieber
Lewis Capaldi
Dua Lipa
Harry Types
The Weeknd — WINNER
Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)
BLACKPINK
BTS — WINNER
Ariana Grande
SB19
Seventeen
Top R&B Artist
Jhené Aiko
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
Doja Cat
The Weeknd — WINNER
Top R&B Male Artist
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
The Weeknd — WINNER
Top R&B Feminine Artist
Jhené Aiko
Doja Cat — WINNER
SZA
Top Rap Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Child
Pop Smoke — WINNER
Top Rap Male Artist
Juice WRLD
Lil Child
Pop Smoke — WINNER
Top Rap Feminine Artist
Cardi B
Megan Thee Stallion — WINNER
Saweetie
Top Nation Artist
Gabby Barrett
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen — WINNER
Top Nation Male Artist
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen — WINNER
Top Nation Feminine Artist
Gabby Barrett
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Top Nation Duo/Group
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line — WINNER
Maddie & Tae
Top Rock Artist
AC/DC
AJR
5 Finger Loss of life Punch
Machine Gun Kelly — WINNER
Twenty One pilots
Top Latin Artist
Anuel AA
Dangerous Bunny — WINNER
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Top Latin Male Artist
Dangerous Bunny — WINNER
J Balvin
Ozuna
Top Latin Feminine Artist
Becky G
Karol G — WINNER
Rosalía
Top Latin Duo/Group
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Eslabón Armado — WINNER
Los Dos Carnales
Top Dance/Digital Artist
The Chainsmokers
Kygo
Girl Gaga — WINNER
Marshmello
Surf Mesa
Top Christian Artist
Casting Crowns
Elevation Worship — WINNER
for KING & COUNTRY
Carrie Underwood
Zach Williams
Top Gospel Artist
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Maverick Metropolis Music
Kanye West — WINNER
Top Billboard 200 Album
Juice WRLD, Legends By no means Die
Lil Child, My Flip
Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Goal for the Moon — WINNER
Taylor Swift, folklore
The Weeknd, After Hours
Top R&B Album
Jhené Aiko, Chilombo
Chris Brown & Younger Thug, Slime & B
Doja Cat, Scorching Pink
Kehlani, It Was Good Till It Wasn’t
The Weeknd, After Hours — WINNER
Top Rap Album
DaBaby, Blame It On Child
Juice WRLD, Legends By no means Die
Lil Child, My Flip
Lil Uzi Vert, Everlasting Atake
Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Goal for the Moon — WINNER
Top Nation Album
Gabby Barrett, Goldmine
Sam Hunt, Southside
Chris Stapleton, Beginning Over
Carrie Underwood, My Reward
Morgan Wallen, Harmful: The Double Album — WINNER
Top Rock Album
AC/DC, Energy Up
Miley Cyrus, Plastic Hearts
Glass Animals, Dreamland
Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall — WINNER
Bruce Springsteen, Letter to You
Top Latin Album
Anuel AA, Emmanuel
Dangerous Bunny, El Último Tour Del Mundo
Dangerous Bunny, Las que no iban a salir
Dangerous Bunny, YHLQMDLG — WINNER
J Balvin, Colores
Top Dance/Digital Album
DJ Snake, Carte Blanche
Gryffin, Gravity
Kygo, Golden Hour
Girl Gaga, Chromatica — WINNER
Kylie Minogue, Disco
Top Christian Album
Bethel Music, Peace
Elevation Worship, Grave Into Gardens
Carrie Underwood, My Reward — WINNER
We The Kingdom, Holy Water
Zach Williams, Rescue Story
Top Gospel Album
Koryn Hawthorne, I AM
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Royalty: Stay on the Ryman
Maverick Metropolis Music, Maverick Metropolis Vol. 3 Half 1 — WINNER
Maverick Metropolis Music, Maverick Metropolis Vol. 3 Half 2
Kierra Sheard, Kierra
Top Scorching 100 Track Offered by Rockstar
24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Temper”
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Younger Thug, “Go Loopy”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights” — WINNER
Top Streaming Track
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR” — WINNER
Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Top Promoting Track
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
BTS, “Dynamite” – WINNER
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Top Radio Track
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Younger Thug, “Go Loopy”
Dua Lipa, “Don’t Begin Now”
Harry Types, “Adore You”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights” — WINNER
Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)
24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Temper”
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope” — WINNER
Chris Brown & Younger Thug, “Go Loopy”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”
Top R&B Track
Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R., “B.S.”
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo, “Intentions”
Chris Brown & Younger Thug, “Go Loopy”
Doja Cat, “Say So”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights” — WINNER
Top Rap Track
24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Temper”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR” – WINNER
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage”
Top Nation Track
Jason Aldean, “Bought What I Bought”
Gabby Barrett, “I Hope” — WINNER
Lee Brice, “One among Them Women”
Morgan Wallen, “Chasin’ You”
Morgan Wallen, “Extra Than My Hometown”
Top Rock Track
AJR, “Bang!” — WINNER
All Time Low ft. blackbear, “Monsters”
Glass Animals, “Warmth Waves”
Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear, “my ex’s greatest buddy”
twenty one pilots, “Degree of Concern”
Top Latin Track
Dangerous Bunny, “Yo Perreo Sola”
Dangerous Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti” — WINNER
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “RITMO (Dangerous Boys For Life)”
Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”
Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers, “Caramelo”
Top Dance/Digital Track
Girl Gaga, “Silly Love”
Girl Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”
SAINt JHN, “Roses (Imanbek Remix)” — WINNER
Surf Mesa ft. Emilee, “ily (i like you child)”
Matter & A7S, “Breaking Me”
Top Christian Track
Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake, “Graves Into Gardens” — WINNER
for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly, “TOGETHER”
Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship, “The Blessing (Stay)”
Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson, “Well-known For (I Imagine)”
Zach Williams & Dolly Parton, “There Was Jesus”
Top Gospel Track
Koryn Hawthorne, “Communicate To Me”
Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music, “Movin’ On”
Marvin Sapp, “Thank You For It All”
Tye Tribbett, “We Gon’ Be Alright”
Kanye West ft. Travis Scott, “Wash Us In The Blood” — WINNER
