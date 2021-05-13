BTS announces debut performance of their 2nd English single Butter at Billboard Music Awards hosted by Nick Jonas





That is nice information for all BTS followers. The South Korean tremendous band BTS is all set to carry out their new tune Butter at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards. The group made the announcement on their official Twitter deal with on Tuesday. Additionally Learn – BTS: ARMY name out Billboard after it launched a video of Ok-pop band’s upcoming tune, Butter – right here’s why

The tweet learn, “We will not maintain it in any longer! Our debut performance of ‘#BTS_Butter’ will probably be at this 12 months’s @BBMAs! Watch on Sunday, Might twenty third at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @nbc.” Additionally Learn – BTS’ Jungkook lives by THIS motto and we predict even the HYUNGS can be impressed

We will’t maintain it in any longer! Our debut performance of “#BTS_Butter” will probably be at this 12 months’s @BBMAs!

Watch on Sunday, Might twenty third at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @nbc#BTS #방탄소년단 #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/w53nrpPdOf — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) May 11, 2021

The group has 4 nominations at this 12 months’s BBMAs. These are: High Duo/Group, High Track Gross sales Artist, High Promoting Track (‘Dynamite’) and High Social Artist (Fan Voted). Additionally Learn – Trending Leisure Information At the moment – Web price of 28-year-old BTS member Suga will BLOW YOUR MIND; Shruti Haasan reveals she’s working throughout the pandemic to pay her payments

This 12 months, the Billboard Music Awards will probably be held on Might 23 and hosted by Nick Jonas. Canadian singer The Weeknd leads with 16 nominations. Rapper Drake will probably be felicitated with the Artist of the Decade Award this 12 months.

BTS not too long ago unveiled the brand of Butter. It was not only a regular unveil. That they had an hour-long video and it confirmed an animated butter melting. You’ll be able to hear kitchen noises within the video. The video has received greater than 15.9 million views up to now on YouTube.

BTS members have gone on to turn into international icons since their debut in June 2013. The band was probably the most streamed Korean artiste and international group final 12 months, based on Spotify. Spotify’s information confirmed that the highest 10 most streamed Korean artists logged a mixed 10.6 billion streams in an indication of their rising clout all over the world.

(With inputs from IANS)

