BTS Announces Mega Online Concert To Celebrate Its 8th Anniversary





South Korea: Globally cherished Ok-pop septet BTS has introduced that they are going to be holding an internet live performance to mark their eighth anniversary. The occasion has been titled “BTS 2021 MUSTER Sowoozoo.” Additionally Learn – Let’s By no means Lose Hope, Keep Robust ARMY! BTS Considerate Message For Its Indian Followers Amid Covid-19 Disaster

The 2 days mega on-line occasion will likely be held on June 13 and 14 at 6:30 pm KST. This live performance will likely be much like an internet live performance held by the group earlier this yr. ARMY members from internationally will have the ability to watch this live performance on-line. Additionally Learn – Disha Patani Does ‘Clean Like Butter’ Backflip On BTS’ Newest Single Butter – Watch

BTS has been holding a Muster yearly on June 13 since their debut. Nonetheless, the occasion was canceled final yr as a result of coronavirus pandemic. As a substitute, the BTS held one other streaming occasion known as Bang Bang Con – which featured the group’s previous concert events and fan meets. Particulars concerning the registration for BTS 2021 MUSTER Sowoozoo haven’t been introduced up to now. Additionally Learn – BTS Butter Beats BTS Dynamite to Emerge as ARMY’s Favorite Music – India.com’s Twitter Ballot

Following the announcement, BTS ARMY members took to Twitter expressing pleasure.

sowoozoo means mikrokosmos.. thats the final track bts ever carried out in a reside live performance with armys, taehyung stated he desires to carry out it the subsequent time we meet, the “oo” was styled like an infinity signal and likewise signifies their 8th anniversary. theyre loopy — anya (@koocuddles) May 22, 2021

I’M PRAYING FOR ALL ARMY WHO STREAMED YESTERDAY AND STILL STREAMING NOW TO GET A BTS CONCERT TICKETS AND MEET BTS 🙏. — ᴮᴱH⁷ᴴᴼᴾᴱ☔ (@hopeworldcx) May 22, 2021

In the meantime, BTS launched its much-anticipated track of the yr Butter on Could 21. The track broke the group’s personal report and have become the most important YouTube music video Premiere with over 3.9 million peak concurrents. In the meantime, the Ok-pop band boys are all set for the world TV debut of their new single Butter on the mega Billboard Music Awards on Could 24, 5:30 AM IST. BTS has additionally been nominated within the Prime Social Artist class. That is the fifth time that BTS has been nominated underneath this class. The South Korean band has additionally claimed this trophy 4 years working.