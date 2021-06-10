BTS ARMY Day HYBE Shares Cryptic Message Amid Bands Comeback Rumours





South Korea: The date June 9 is a vital day for BTS and its ARMY as that is the day when the fandom was first formally established. The followers and the band have fun this present day as ‘BTS ARMY Day’. The band is rumoured to be dropping an album quickly and followers have been excited with the stories of BTS’ potential comeback this month. Within the midst of hypothesis, BTS company HYBE shared a cryptic message that learn, “We reveal our artists’ plans after they’re finalized.” Additionally Learn – BTS RM Drops New Single ‘Bicycle’ Simply Forward of Their eighth Anniversary Celebrations

Going by BTS’ previous document, BTS will definitely launch a brand new album in July and hopefully, a Korean album. Throughout a press convention for his or her current single Butter, BTS teased followers that they have been engaged on a brand new album that may launch in the summertime. Additionally Learn – BTS Reacts To Covid-19 Reduction Funds Raised By BTS ARMY in India, Says ‘We Are Collectively, Keep Sturdy’

In the meantime, BTS can be releasing its third Japanese compilation album on June 16, 2021. The Finest album will characteristic 23 tracks together with music movies of their 6 Japanese songs on the discs. Additionally Learn – BTS Boys Reveal What Is Their Favorite A part of The Newest Monitor Butter – Can You Guess?

Earlier in an interview with ENow, when the BTS is instructed in regards to the aid fundraised by their followers, RM stated, “Thanks for the gorgeous ARMYs in India. We miss (you) and we hope that we might be there in entrance of you as quick as attainable. Allow us to keep sturdy in these difficult occasions. Our prayers go to everybody presently preventing in opposition to Covid-19 and we hope to see you quickly and secure.” J-Hope popped in so as to add “ARMY don’t lose hope. We’re along with India.”