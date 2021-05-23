BTS: ARMY slams Ananya Pandey fans in full blown social media war





BTS fans have so much in their palms. Their new music video Butter has damaged data producing 113 million views in 24 hours. At this time, they’re additionally going to carry out on the Billboard Music Awards. Their fans are rattling excited. In the midst of all this, a fan war has erupted with Ananya Pandey stans. It appears some derogatory phrases have been mentioned in regards to the Ok-Pop kings by a few her fan accounts. They mentioned whereas Ananya Pandey received an award for her debut efficiency in Pupil Of The Yr 2 from Filmfare, BTS couldn’t handle a Grammy thus far. For sure, BTS supporters have identified that the comparability is silly. Additionally Learn – It’s AWKWARD! 5 photos of Malaika Arora, Aryan Khan and others that may make your stomach wiggle with laughter

The fan is definitely scuffling with ananya pandey pic.twitter.com/I9Gnm3bWGS — ᴮᴱmaitriya (@uwus_in_infires) May 23, 2021

I do not assume so your “Ananya Pandey received a movie fare” received these many atleast a row in these many prizes??? P.s this isn’t even uninteresting of their awrds lol ?

To allow them to’t truly pattern ananya Pandey and that they wish to “drag” bts in order that ARMY will pattern her for them pathetic pic.twitter.com/kph1currIc — I do know you aren’t married to namjoon that is why i (@Taetaebae__cups) May 23, 2021

desi peeps who in contrast ananya pandey with BTS??? — ♡louis TOMLINSON supremacy♡ (@iicfhometoLT) May 23, 2021

Ananya pandey Ananya pandey

Seeing she is after understanding y

trending: she is trending: pic.twitter.com/VG1URiR3be — ❤️?oñly Jãsly nd asìm mãttêrs?❤️ (@itz_aryan_0143) May 23, 2021

@beboshoe do you see the numbers sweetie of your pricey aAnanya Pandey and BTS. To me numbers say in any other case ?

I do not see how your pricey Ananya Pandey and her irrelevant Filmfare award is worthy sufficient to be in contrast by International sensations BTS.. Do not mess with armys ! pic.twitter.com/eOPmcXYIrg — ? ⁶⁷⁴ᴀʀᴍʏʟᴀɴᴅʟɪɴᴋ? lacking ? (@BTS_IDLE_BP) May 23, 2021

Ananya pandey fan in contrast ananya to bts and mentioned she will not stoop to a low commonplace as bts ?? — Anallure⁷? (@namkook_dilf) May 23, 2021

Truly Ananya Pandey gained numerous reputation(although detrimental)

many ppl did not knew her identify earlier than this incident,these are masterstrokes of flop artists? — Varun⸆⸉ is Bitter (@VarunLovesTay) May 23, 2021

To allow them to’t truly pattern ananya Pandey and that they wish to “drag” bts in order that ARMY will pattern her for them pathetic That too filmfare “Movie” fare gramny is about music why could not they even know this — I do know you aren’t married to namjoon that is why i (@Taetaebae__cups) May 23, 2021

Who’s this ananya pandey i do not know and i do not wish to know. Only one factor i’d like to brag “Miss pandey your stans are sooo poisonous to match filmfare with grammy and if in case you have the heart then attempt to seize billboards or some other famend awards. — Debosmita| Butter Day??? (@kimituli) May 23, 2021

I imply like significantly they’re evaluating BTS with that Ananya pandey!? Severely you are speaking about that rajni gandha kesar paan masala sponsored Filmfare award co represented by macho underwear lauda lussan award profitable actress to our Grammy nominated BTS!File breaker BTS! — ʚ Stream Butter ♡ ɞ (@btsxpiess) May 23, 2021

Ananya pandey????? Kaun?? India ke unpadh youngsters ki star. Thoda toh sharam kr lete yeh, worldwide pop icon BTS ko apne pan masala wale award ki winner se evaluate kr rhe hain…… — Isha(@@;)⁷ (@BTSsince134340) May 23, 2021

One thing about Ananya Pandey’s fans evaluating her profitable the Filmfare award to the nomination of BTS in the Grammys ?

The desi Armys are simply roasting her fans??

It’s best to learn some twts they’re humorous — ♡sofia♡ (@enigmatic1006) May 23, 2021

Ananya Pandey fans are evaluating her with worldwide sensation BTS.

Grammy to Filmfare.

Papa ki pari to World Huge Star.

At the moment Military to her pic.twitter.com/iEZ23QgpX2 — song_young (@s_m_i_t_a_) May 23, 2021

Guys!! Please cease trending Filmfare and Ananya Pandey !! They’re just a few clout chasers!! Stream Butter go !! https://t.co/oCAhO8sqoD pic.twitter.com/q1IzL0ZQ1A — ? ⁶⁷⁴ᴀʀᴍʏʟᴀɴᴅʟɪɴᴋ? lacking ? (@BTS_IDLE_BP) May 23, 2021

Omg such a ridiculous comparability….

I am sooo disgusted…????

Ananya pandey and BTS ..plzz somebody plzzz kill me ..I cant ..

??? pic.twitter.com/rMpEO7cJxI — ?Vbff? (@BTS_ARMY701) May 23, 2021

Ananya pandey se zayada well-known toh

Jin ka RJ

Suga ka three greenback chain

Jungkook ka banana milk

Aur jhope ka Sprite

Zayada well-known h

Armies do not waste time report the account jaisa butter stream kiya na waisa ananya pandey ke fans ka account report karo — BTS INDIAN ARMY?? (@BTSARMY84648908) May 23, 2021

We are able to see that fans of the group are quite displeased at this comparability made by some fans of Ananya Panday. Additionally Learn – SCOOP! Sara Ali Khan and Vijay Deverakonda teaming up for a South movie?

