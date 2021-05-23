BTS: ARMY slams Ananya Pandey fans in full blown social media war

By | May 23, 2021
0 Comment
BTS fans have so much in their palms. Their new music video Butter has damaged data producing 113 million views in 24 hours. At this time, they’re additionally going to carry out on the Billboard Music Awards. Their fans are rattling excited. In the midst of all this, a fan war has erupted with Ananya Pandey stans. It appears some derogatory phrases have been mentioned in regards to the Ok-Pop kings by a few her fan accounts. They mentioned whereas Ananya Pandey received an award for her debut efficiency in Pupil Of The Yr 2 from Filmfare, BTS couldn’t handle a Grammy thus far. For sure, BTS supporters have identified that the comparability is silly. Additionally Learn – It’s AWKWARD! 5 photos of Malaika Arora, Aryan Khan and others that may make your stomach wiggle with laughter

We are able to see that fans of the group are quite displeased at this comparability made by some fans of Ananya Panday. Additionally Learn – SCOOP! Sara Ali Khan and Vijay Deverakonda teaming up for a South movie?

