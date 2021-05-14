BTS Becomes First All Asian Act To Feature On The Cover of Rolling Stone Magazine





South Korea: BTS is undoubtedly ruling the world. Week by week, this Ok-pop band is setting new information and reaching new heights. As soon as once more, BTS has shocked followers with one other international achievement. The BTS boys have now featured on the quilt of the favored American journal, Rolling Stone. Additionally Learn – BTS’ J-Hope, Jimin and V Flaunt Charming Look In Butter Teaser Pictures, However ARMY Spots One thing Else – Verify What

Sure, the June version of the Rolling Stone Magazine options BTS boys on its cowl. That is for the primary time within the final 54 years (that’s for the reason that journal was based) that an all-Asian act featured on its cowl. The journal’s official Instagram deal with shared the brand new cowl and wrote, ”BTS seems on our June cowl. Contained in the boundary-smashing international success and musical evolution of the world’s greatest band – and what’s subsequent.” Within the cowl, that’s already successful hearts, all seven BTS group members – RM, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, are trying outdoors a window with a mixture of facial expressions. The journal has additionally known as these boys ‘The Future of Music’ and talked about how these BTS members re-established the principles within the music trade and have become one of the most important on the earth. Additionally Learn – BTS To Rock The World With Their Upcoming Single ‘Butter’ At Billboard Music Awards On Might 23

Other than this, Rolling Stone can also be planning to launch every member’s particular person digital covers via their official web site.

On the work entrance, BTS is about to launch their upcoming single Butter on Might 21, the world TV debut of which will likely be made on the mega Billboard Music Awards that are to be held on Might 23. ‘Butter’ would be the group’s second English music after final 12 months’s mega-hit, ‘Dynamite.’ BTS has additionally been nominated within the High Social Artist class. That is the fifth time that BTS has been nominated beneath this class. The South Korean band has additionally claimed this trophy 4 years working.