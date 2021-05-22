BTS Butter Beats BTS Dynamite to Emerge as ARMY Favourite Song





New Delhi: BTS’ most anticipated music of the yr, Butter has been launched and persons are loving it. It’s been 24 hours for the reason that Ok-pop septet launched their second English music, and it’s already profitable hearts and breaking information. That is the group’s second English music after the final yr’s mega-hit Dynamite. However which one is ARMY’s favorite? Additionally Learn – BTS Butter Breaks Dynamite’s Report, Will get Largest Debut in YouTube Historical past

GadgetClock.com carried out a Twitter ballot asking the ARMY members which of the BTS’ two English – Butter or Dynamite is their favorite. And we should admit that despite the fact that the combat was robust, Butter beats final yr’s Dynamite. Whereas 53.7% of the folks voted for Butter, Dynamite acquired the assist of the remaining 46.3%. Additionally Learn – BTS V’s Coiffure Reminds ARMY Of Priyanka Chopra’s MET Gala Look, Floods Twitter With Hilarious Memes

In the meantime, in simply 24 hours BTS Butter has crossed 113 million views on YouTube. It’s a cheerful summer time music during which the Ok-pop boys might be seen tapping their ft and flaunting their gorgeous seems. Alternatively, Dynamite, which was launched in August final yr has over one billion views on YouTube.

You may watch BTS’ each the English songs right here:

The Ok-pop band boys are all set for the world TV debut of their new single Butter on the mega Billboard Music Awards on Might 23. BTS has additionally been nominated within the Prime Social Artist class. That is the fifth time that BTS has been nominated beneath this class. The South Korean band has additionally claimed this trophy 4 years working.