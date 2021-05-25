BTS Butter Becomes Fastest Music Video To Cross 200 Million Views, Beats Dynamite





South Korea: BTS’ ‘Butter’, which is the recent flavour of the season, has now hit a brand new milestone, within the very first week of its launch. The tune that dropped on Friday has now develop into the quickest music video to cross the whooping 200 million mark on YouTube. The band achieved the brand new report in its 4 days of its launch. The band has additionally beat the report of ‘Dynamite’ that reportedly achieved comparable tens of millions of views in 4.5 days. Additionally Learn – Billboard Music Awards 2021 Full Winners Checklist: ‘The Weeknd’ Wins Large Tonight, Takes Residence 10 Awards

BTS has a smashing starting with ‘Dynamite’ record-breaking information. Their tune ‘Butter’ formally had the largest premiere of all time, with 3.89 million viewers watching the tune launch stay. In addition they bought the report for the quickest music video in YouTube historical past to hit 10 million views, a report they achieved in simply 13 minutes of the tune launch. It has additionally develop into the quickest music video in YouTube’s historical past to surpass 20 million views. They garnered 20 million views in simply 54 minutes, a lot sooner than the ‘Dynamite’ report of 1 hour and 14 minutes.

The tune ‘Butter’ additionally holds the report for essentially the most views in 24 hours. The tune managed to earn a formidable 113 million views in only a day. It’s the second English single following ‘Dynamite’, that launched in August final 12 months. This report is available in a day after the band carried out the monitor stay for the primary time on the Billboard Music Awards stage. BTS can also be anticipated to kick off Good Morning America’s Summer time Live performance Sequence on Could 28.