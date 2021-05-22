BTS Butter Breaks Dynamite Record, Gets Biggest Debut in YouTube History

BTS Butter Breaks Dynamite Document, Gets Biggest Debut in YouTube History





South Korea: BTS' most anticipated track of the yr, Butter has been launched and persons are loving it. It's been 24 hours because the Ok-pop septet launched their second English track, and it's already profitable hearts and breaking information. Butter broke the group's personal file for the largest music video Premiere on YouTube.

YouTube introduced that BTS Butter turns into the largest YouTube music video Premiere with over 3.9 million peak concurrents. With this, Butter has solely damaged its personal group's Dynamite's file which was launched in August 2020 and registered over 3 million peak concurrents. This additionally implies that the Ok-pop septet now holds each, first and second spots for the largest YouTube Premieres.

BTS ARMY additionally took to Twitter expressing happiness and sharing hilarious memes after Butter broke this file.

In simply 24 hours, Butter has crossed 113 million views on YouTube. In the meantime, the Ok-pop band boys are all set for the world TV debut of their new single Butter on the mega Billboard Music Awards on Could 23. BTS has additionally been nominated in the High Social Artist class. That is the fifth time that BTS has been nominated underneath this class. The South Korean band has additionally claimed this trophy 4 years operating.

We’re positive that Butter will break many extra information in the times to come back.