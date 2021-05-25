BTS’ Butter creates new record of fastest music video to cross 200 million views on YouTube





There isn’t a stopping BTS. Their new single Butter is creating new data now and again. Now, it has grow to be the fastest music video to cross 200 million views on YouTube. They achieved this in simply 4 days and one hour after its launch. They broke their very own record of Dynamite, which took 4 days and 12 hours. Additionally Learn – Pals Reunion: Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay REVEALS her expertise of sharing the stage with biggies like BTS, David Beckham and others

Butter is the second BTS tune after Dynamite to be carried out fully in English. Additionally Learn – BTS’ V reveals he’s been figuring out rather a lot currently; here is how the members REACTED!

The choreography is a mixture of group and unit dances, with spotlight gestures comparable to stroking of hair, blowing kisses and strolling on tiptoes.

The seven-member band BTS, which launched megahits Dynamite and ON in 2020, was probably the most streamed Korean artiste and international group final yr. The music video for Dynamite, the historic BTS tune that topped the Billboard’s predominant singles chart final yr, had earned 800 million YouTube views in January this yr. The feat got here only a month after it earned 700 million views. Additionally Learn – Imagine it or not, a BTS fan’s Suga doll will get stolen by a seagull – deets inside

The band had lately unveiled the brand of their new single, Butter. It was not only a regular unveil. They’d an hour-long video and it confirmed an animated butter melting. You’ll be able to hear kitchen noises within the video. The video has obtained a whopping 17.2 million views to this point on YouTube.

BTS’ most-watched music video is DNA with 1.1 billion views, adopted by Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey) and Pretend Love. We’ll have to see whether or not Butter is in a position to enter the highest 5 most-watched songs of BTS. The band owns 28 music movies which have been watched not less than 100 million occasions, in accordance to Huge Hit.

