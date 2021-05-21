BTS’ Butter hits 10 million views on YouTube in just 13 minutes upon release





The unique model of BTS’ Dynamite reached No. 1 on the Billboard Sizzling 100 chart thrice final yr. The Ok-Pop band additionally earned a Grammy nomination for Greatest Pop Duo/Group Efficiency, marking them the primary Korean pop act to get such a nod. RM, Jin, J-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook are actually again with their trademark dance pop verve combined with a component of enjoyable in their new single Butter, which is their second English single after Dynamite. And but once more, BTS has set a brand new file with Butter with 10 million views on YouTube in just 13 minutes, upon its release on Friday. Additionally Learn – BTS chief and ardent FRIENDS fan, RM aka Kim Namjoon lists which septet can play the characters from the present

Butter drew round 3.89 million concurrent viewers throughout its midnight (EST) premiere. In its first 5 hours of release, the monitor had over 47,034,131 views on YouTube and 4.8 million likes. The track is a dance pop monitor with the band’s distinctive baseline and crisp synth sounds and tries incorporating the hallmark BTS ingredient of enjoyable in the lyrics. The choreography is a mixture of group and unit dances, with spotlight gestures akin to stroking of hair, blowing kisses and strolling on tiptoes. (*13*)Additionally Learn – BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V’s curly hair will get in comparison with Priyanka Chopra’s MET Gala look – view tweets

The band will carry out Butter for the primary time on the upcoming Billboard Music Awards on Could 23. They’re nominated for 4 classes at this yr’s award, Prime Duo/Group, Prime Track Gross sales Artist, Prime Social Artist and Prime Promoting Track. BTS can also be scheduled to kick off Good Morning America’s Summer season Live performance Sequence on Could 28. Additionally Learn – Disha Patani proves she is a BTS fan as she performs a backflip on the Ok-Pop’s newest English single, Butter – watch video

The seven-member superband BTS, which launched megahits Dynamite and ON in 2020, was essentially the most streamed Korean artiste and world group final yr. The music video for Dynamite, the historic BTS track that topped the Billboard’s primary singles chart final yr, had earned 800 million YouTube views in January this yr. The feat got here just a month after it earned 700 million views.

(With IANS Inputs)

