BTS Butter Sets Another Record, Becomes Fastest Song to Surpass 100 Million Streams on Spotify

BTS Butter Sets Another Report, Becomes Fastest Song to Surpass 100 Million Streams on Spotify





South Korea: In lower than 10 days after the well-known Ok-pop group BTS launched their new single Butter, the tune is breaking information and making new tendencies. Now, Butter has change into the quickest tune in Spotify historical past to surpass 100 million views.

Butter has taken a complete of simply eight days to obtain this success. Prior to this, the report was held by BTS Dynamite. The tune, which was launched in August 2020 took 15 days to surpass 100 million streams. Butter is the group's second English tune after final 12 months's mega-hit Dynamite. The tune was launched on Might 21 and its world tv debut was completed on Might 23 on the Billboard Music Awards. BTS Butter has damaged a number of different information. This contains Most Viewers for the Premiere of a Video on YouTube, Most Viewers for the Premiere of a Music Video on YouTube, Most Considered YouTube Music Video in 24 hours and Most-viewed YouTube Music Video in 24 hours by a Ok-pop group.

Other than this, BTS additionally gained the High Social Artist Award For The Fifth Consecutive Yr, the High Duo Group and the High Promoting Award for its Dynamite on the Billboard Music Awards 2021.

In the meantime, BTS has additionally introduced that they are going to be holding an internet live performance to mark their eighth anniversary. The occasion titled “BTS 2021 MUSTER Sowoozoo” can be held on June 13 and 14 at 6:30 pm KST. This live performance can be comparable to an internet live performance held by the group earlier this 12 months. ARMY members from internationally can be in a position to watch this live performance on-line.

