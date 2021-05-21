BTS drops the music video of their new single Butter, and ARMY can’t keep calm – see reactions





The wait is lastly over. BTS has dropped the music video of their new single, Butter and its clean (pun meant). We are able to see the members completely killing it as they dance and sing. Take a look at the video under. Additionally Learn – BTS: From being a wise cook dinner to performing a full entrance break up – 4 instances Jungkook impressed us along with his lesser identified abilities

ARMY is expectedly going loopy. They’re discovering some parts to be exceptionally good. This is a have a look at the reactions. Additionally Learn – BTS: Jin, J-Hope, V and Jungkook need THIS talent in their excellent companion and you’ll be stunned to understand it’s very desi

INFO| JUNGKOOK is the highest trending BTS member Worldwide following the launch of #Butter. pic.twitter.com/r1f16UWusn — ??ᴾᴿᴵᴺᵀ s.ia (@Jungkookprint) May 21, 2021

Such a enjoyable tune to hearken to and their MV is so enjoyable to see as properly. Andami kong phrases na gustong sabihin pero basta get it, let it.. roll! ?? Thanks @BTS_twt for this tune.. adore it a lot!!! #ButterToday #Butter #ButterBTS pic.twitter.com/LYSPaQH72g — #PasabuywithApril | offline. accounting work (@aprillovesbtsnf) May 21, 2021

BTS can even carry out the Butter observe at the Billboard Music Awards 2021. Confirming the information, BTS had tweeted, “We can’t maintain it in any longer! Our debut efficiency of “#BTS_Butter” can be at this 12 months’s @BBMAs! Watch on Sunday, Might twenty third at 8pm ET/5pm PT.”

BTS’ most-watched music video is DNA with 1.1 billion views, adopted by Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey) and Faux Love. We’ll should see whether or not Butter is ready to enter the prime 5 most watched songs of BTS. The band owns 28 music movies which have been watched at the least 100 million instances, in response to Large Hit.

This 12 months, the band earned their first Grammy nomination for Finest Pop Duo/Group Efficiency, however they misplaced out to Woman Gaga and Ariana Grande in the Finest Pop Duo/Group Efficiency class. The septet carried out Dynamite in a pre-recorded video, taking their dynamic gig from the Grammys stage to a rooftop overseeing a panoramic night time view of the South Korean Capital metropolis.

