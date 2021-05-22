BTS drops the music video of their new single Butter; Lady Gaga recalls her rape which led to her pregnancy





Leisure is one factor which is holding us all sane in these grim instances. From BTS releasing its new single, Butter to Lady Gaga recalling her horrific rape which led to her pregnancy, right here’s what all occurred in Hollywood final week and stored us hooked. Additionally Learn – Woah! BTS’ Butter hits 10 million views on YouTube in simply 13 minutes upon launch

BTS drops the music video of their new single Butter

ARMY went loopy as BTS dropped the music video of their new single, Butter. It’s fairly a clean (pun meant) quantity and we will see the members completely killing it as they dance and sing. We’ll have to wait and watch if the music creates as many information as BTS’ earlier numbers. Additionally Learn – BTS chief and ardent FRIENDS fan, RM aka Kim Namjoon lists which septet can play the characters from the present

Lady Gaga recalls her rape which led to her pregnancy

Lady Gaga, who featured on the premiere episode of Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry’s new Apple TV+ unscripted sequence, The Me You Cannot See, recalled her painful rape expertise which led to her pregnancy. She stated that she was 19 when a producer requested her to take off her garments. As she resisted, they informed her they have been going to burn all of her music. “And so they did not cease. They did not cease asking me, and I simply froze and I—I do not even bear in mind,” she stated recounting her horrible expertise. Additionally Learn – BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V’s curly hair will get in contrast to Priyanka Chopra’s MET Gala look – view tweets

Quick & Livid 9 makers’ INSANE SURPRISE for followers

The makers and forged of Quick & Livid gave an enormous shock to their followers by beaming the promo of the movie onto the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. The world’s tallest constructing displayed the F9 teaser, asserting the movie’s worldwide launch in theatres, beginning with South Korea from Might 19. The film can also be anticipated to hit US theatres on June 25.

In the newly launched promo of Black Widow, we will see Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh taking over a member of the Crimson Room, who’s chasing them to shoot down. Whereas the stunt sequence regarded wonderful, it was the camaraderie of the duo, which received our hearts. The film is slated to launch in July.

After Dhanush, Aishwarya Sonar luggage a job in Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans starrer The Grey Man

That is nice information for Indian followers. After Dhanush, the makers of Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans starrer The Grey Man, have roped in Aishwarya Sonar. Whereas she was an assistant director of Nationwide-Award-winning movie Ventilator, she acted in a Marathi movie Kaay Re Rascalaa, which was produced by Priyanka Chopra.

