BTS: From sports to painting, Jungkook’s family is full of talent

BTS: From sports to portray, Jungkook's family is full of talent





BTS’ member Jeon Jung-kook is adored by thousands and thousands all around the globe. A star performer, he is the youngest of the boy band that has a cult following all around the globe. Effectively, Jung-kook who is from Busan is fairly connected to his family. It is a identified indisputable fact that his dad is a really good-looking man. In an interview, he mentioned that his dad and mom had a love marriage. He mentioned that his mother hit on his father as he was too handsome. Jung-kook’s dad is additionally very younger. Effectively, the family is certainly a gifted one. Additionally Learn – BTS: Do you know Jin aka Kim Seokjin was an actor?; the crystal Snow hitmaker REVEALS his future appearing plans

Jungkook is painter. Over time, now we have seen him flaunt his drawing and portray abilities on social media. The ARMY is gaga over his abilities. Effectively, his elder brother whose identify is Jeon Jung-hyun is supposed to be an expert artist. Each the brothers have the talent to paint and create. It appears he is a pair of years older to Jungkook. Others say he is of the identical age of RM/ Kim Namjoon. However in any case, Jungkook by no means talks a lot about his family or shares private particulars with followers. This is one thing that Okay-Pop idols keep away from and the way. Additionally Learn – BTS, Girl Gaga, Equipment Harington and different 18 particular friends to characteristic in Buddies reunion – view pics

The 2 brothers have the creative aptitude from their dad. As soon as Jungkook senior drew a portrait of his son, and the proud boy shared it with the ARMY. He is additionally a wonderful sportsman. It appears he is a wonderful at bowling. Jungkook’s dad had as soon as deliberate to take it up professionally. Father and son are additionally bonafide pranksters. He has mentioned that his dad and mom are fairly chilled-out. They at all times allowed their son to comply with his ardour. Talent appears to run within the family. Jungkook is the youngest and known as the Golden Maknae. Effectively, do not you like his good family! Additionally Learn – BTS: Jungkook, V, Jimin, Suga, RM, J-Hope and Jin IMPRESS of their newest picture teasers for the upcoming album, Butter – view pics

