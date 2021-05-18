BTS is ready to rock and roll and fans cannot keep calm





Properly, ARMY is going to have a meltdown tonight. BTS has unveiled the video teaser for Butter. We will see the boys shaking their heads wearing black and white. It is a black and white teaser and the retro vibe is fairly good. Jungkook appears to be like nice along with his lengthy hair. Kim Namjoon/RM might be seen in a Bolero jacket. Fans can even love the styling of Suga and Kim Taehyung/V. The video is simply of 25 seconds. The one is popping out on Might 21, 2021. The boys say they’re ready to rock and roll. Fans have gone loopy seeing this. Listed below are a number of the reactions Hoseok heart! ???#ButterVideoTeaser pic.twitter.com/kefspCkl4N — ᴮᴱRi⁷ ????????? (@PrincesaRirin) May 18, 2021 It is only a trailer however I am already addicted ???? @BTS_twt #ButterVideoTeaser #BTS_Butter #방탄소년단 pic.twitter.com/ok3f0HlkQM — ⟭⟬⁷Jojong (@RMSVJ4) May 18, 2021 Y si mis reyes !!!! El ritmo de la canción me da vibes de “One other One Bites The Mud” de Queen y sus outfits …..se ven HERMOSOS!!! Amo a QUEEN!! Y AMO A @BTS_twt#ButterVideoTeaser pic.twitter.com/gfdlawVUmI — sante52 ?? (@sante521) May 18, 2021 We will see the insanity amongst the ARMY. Their final tune Dynamite was an enormous success. It received nominated on the Grammys and has a number of nominations on the Billboard Music Awards.



