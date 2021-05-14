BTS J Hope, Jimin and V Flaunt Charming Look In Butter Teaser Photos, But ARMY Spots Something Else

BTS J Hope, Jimin and V Flaunt Charming Look In Butter Teaser Pictures, But ARMY Spots Something Else





South Korea: BTS has launched one other set of single solo teaser pictures for his or her upcoming single Butter. These new teaser pictures function J-Hope, Jimin and V. In the images, BTS boys will be seen flaunting their charming fits and new hair color. Whereas V will be seen carrying a shiny peach swimsuit, J-Hope will be seen posing in a white shirt. But what has caught ARMY’s consideration is Jimin’s picture teaser. Additionally Learn – BTS To Rock The World With Their Upcoming Single ‘Butter’ At Billboard Music Awards On Could 23

ARMY noticed a pink elevator behind Jimin. Followers additionally seen that the elevator featured the emblem of BTS and their ARMY. This has left followers emotional who then took to social media sharing the identical with different ARMY members. Additionally Learn – BTS Butter: Boys Flaunt Their New Hair Color In This New Photograph Teaser

the main points on the elevator buttons😭

7 B buttons (BTS)

1 A button (ARMY)

BTS and ARMY emblem pic.twitter.com/LULpmwqicX Additionally Learn – BTS Updates, Could 9, Sunday: ARMY Elevate Funds For V’s Birthday, Have a good time Mom’s Day — mina⁷🧈 (@EUPH0RIAL0VE) May 13, 2021

In the meantime, the Ok-pop band boys had earlier introduced that the world TV debut of their new single ‘Butter’ can be made on the mega Billboard Music Awards that are to be held on Could 23. ‘Butter’ would be the group’s second English track after final 12 months’s mega-hit, ‘Dynamite.’ There are a number of speculations relating to this track with followers additionally anticipating to have the phrase ‘Clean Like Butter’ within the new single.

BTS has additionally been nominated within the Prime Social Artist class. That is the fifth time that BTS has been nominated underneath this class. The South Korean band has additionally claimed this trophy 4 years working.