BTS' J-Hope reveals the funny habit he picked up from the group members, and it's related to food





BTS is considered one of the most profitable and common bands in the world. In a current interview with BBC, J-Hope revealed one habit he picked up from dwelling with the members. He mentioned that he’s picked up the habit of consuming quick. You may be pondering that they eat quick as they’ve busy lives however that’s not the case. J-Hope mentioned that if a member doesn’t eat quick, there gained’t be any food left for him. Isn’t that fairly funny?

In a current interview with Rolling Stone, South Korean pop band BTS member J-Hope revealed how he strikes a steadiness between his persistently hopeful picture with the ups and downs he faces in his life. He revealed how his outlook in direction of life has modified and he has begun seeing the brilliant facet of his life. As an artist, he mentioned that he has began displaying extra of his advanced feelings by means of his music.

The singer added that issues are actually totally different from how they used to be. He mentioned that he simply tries to present who he actually is. “I feel that’s the most snug for me. Everyone has, you recognize, totally different sides from what they present. After all, I do have a burden and strain as an artist. I simply take them in for what they’re. I simply strive to specific that I’m going to overcome these difficulties,” mentioned J-Hope.

He went on say that every one BTS members have grow to be extra pure all through the years and have began displaying real-life feelings. He even mentioned, “Earlier than we tried to solely present [the fans] the good facet, the brilliant facet of us. As my identify is J-Hope, I solely tried to present the brilliant facet of our group and myself. However as time passes by, one can’t really feel the identical method eternally so I additionally felt different feelings.” He added that he tried to specific these feelings by means of music or dialogue, to specific them in a really stunning method.”

