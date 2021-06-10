BTS’ Jin CONFESSED his love for V; what happened next will blow your mind!

BTS’ Jin CONFESSED his love for V; what happened next will blow your thoughts!





If you’re a BTS fan already you have to pay attention to Jin and V’s deep friendship. These two sweethearts share an in depth bond and their bond has grown robust with time. Repeatedly, each Jin and V have showcased their love for one another and made us fall in love with their cuteness. Additionally Learn – BTS: Try Jin’s phrases of knowledge that the ARMY lives and swears by

There was a time when Jin made a sudden confession to V and left everybody shocked. Additionally Learn – BTS: The septet to launch their comeback album on ninth July? ARMY here is an replace from Massive Hit aka HYBE

Jin was as soon as speaking about how BTS was going to add a number of meals photos on social media. However then V requested Jin why he’s at all times seen speaking about meals. Jin replied saying that as a result of he likes consuming. Additionally Learn – BTS: V’s solo Stigma reaches the highest spot on this Billboard phase; followers pattern CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG

Watch the video right here:

V acquired a bit playful and requested if consuming is the one factor that Jin likes? Jin’s witty but epic reply left V and RM shocked. Jin mentioned that he likes V as nicely and he acquired a bit shy. He abruptly lined his mouth. RM heard Jin’s confession and jokingly instructed him to cease.

