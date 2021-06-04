BTS Jungkook Did Not Eat For 5 Days To Prepare for Their Latest Track Butter





South Korea: The music of the well-known Ok-pop septet BTS is one of the best and are you aware that we're in a position to get pleasure from it solely as a result of the BTS boys are placing in quite a lot of effort and exhausting work? Properly, the identical applies to the most recent single Butter which was launched on Might 21. Butter is undoubtedly an enormous success however for the identical, BTS boys needed to work tougher than you suppose.

After the discharge of the track on Might 21, BTS held a stay session on social media. In the course of the session, BTS member Jungkook revealed that he didn't eat even a single meal for 5 days to arrange for the filming of the Butter. He went on to disclose that he solely drank water for 5 days. This left his fellow group members stunned. "Wow, solely water for 5 days?" an astonished V mentioned.



Butter was launched on Might 21 and since then it has turn out to be everybody’s favorite internationally. The world tv debut of the track was made on the Billboard Music Awards stage. The track grabbed the highest place on Billboard’s Sizzling 100. The track ‘Butter’ additionally holds the report for probably the most views in 24 hours. The track managed to earn a powerful 113 million views in only a day. It’s the second English single following ‘Dynamite’, that launched in August final 12 months.

In the meantime, on the work entrance, BTS has additionally introduced that they are going to be holding an internet live performance to mark their eighth anniversary. The occasion titled “BTS 2021 MUSTER Sowoozoo” can be held on June 13 and 14 at 6:30 pm KST. This live performance can be much like an internet live performance held by the group earlier this 12 months. ARMY members from internationally will be capable of watch this live performance on-line.