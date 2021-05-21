BTS leader and ardent FRIENDS fan, RM aka Kim Namjoon lists which septet can play the characters from the show





It’s a recognized indisputable fact that BTS’ leader, Kim Namjoon aka RM is a big buddies fan. The rapper had himself revealed that he realized English all by himself by watching the ensemble solid starrer common sitcom of the Nineties. And in his a number of interviews too, RM has confessed to being a fan of the show and heaping praises. Now, BTS’s Butter was dropped a few hours in the past and FRIENDS: The Reunion is arising quickly. So, here is a throwback to the time when RM was requested to solid BTS boys aka his bandmates as the solid for the Associates. And RM’s casting is on-point. Take a look at who RM has solid as Monica Gellar, Rachel Inexperienced, Ross Geller, Chandler Bing, Joey Tribbiani, and Pheobe Buffay beneath: Additionally Learn – BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V’s curly hair will get in comparison with Priyanka Chopra’s MET Gala look – view tweets

In an interview with Elle Journal in 2017, that RM was put to this take a look at. He picked the lead vocalist Jungkook as Joey whereas he solid V for Pheobe. He picked Jin for Ross. Properly, Jungkook claims to be the worldwide playboy so, yeah, you can guess why he is an ideal solid. Although his goofiness matches Joey’s too. In any other case, our Kookie is kind of wonderful at quite a lot of issues. V occurs to be the goofiest members of BTS. Even his bandmates agree that he can converse something beneath the solar. Jin would make for an ideal Ross as a result of he tends to goof up every thing he does. He selected Monica for himself however he could not decide who may very well be Rachel and Chandler. Properly, too dangerous for Suga and J-Hope. Additionally Learn – Disha Patani proves she is a BTS fan as she performs a backflip on the Okay-Pop’s newest English single, Butter – watch video

So, forward of the Associates: The Reunion particular, Ben Winston clarified BTS’ particular look in the episode. He mentioned, “I need to handle your expectations on this – it’s a very quick second from BTS. They’re nice after all, however they’re considered one of the interviews, speaking briefly about why they like buddies.” Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow to a couple will likely be returning for the reunion. Additionally Learn – BTS’s V aka Kim Taehyung debuts permed hair at BUTTER’s press con and ARMY are going BARMY over his new look – view pics

