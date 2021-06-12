‘BTS Meal’ Frenzy Forces Some McDonald’s Outlets in Indonesia to Close

A number of McDonald’s retailers in Indonesia had been compelled to shut this week after a particular “BTS Meal,” named for the wildly common Korean boy band, drew crowds of supply drivers that violated protected distancing measures, the police stated.

On Wednesday, the primary day that the restricted version meal was obtainable, a rush of orders was positioned — however due to Covid-19, most had been made on-line. That resulted in flocks of bike supply drivers exhibiting up at retailers throughout Indonesia, with a lot of the eating places unprepared to handle the turnout.

In Jakarta, the capital, the police stated on Wednesday that they’d quickly closed 32 McDonald’s retailers “as a result of they had been discovered to have violated well being protocols,” together with limiting capability to 50 p.c and avoiding crowds.

The BTS Meal consists of 9 rooster nuggets, two sauces, medium fries and a drink, and comes in a field with a purple brand. Launched in practically 50 different nations, it’s obtainable in Indonesia till subsequent month.