BTS Melts The World With Their Butter Performance At The Billboard Music Awards

By | May 24, 2021
South Korea: As soon as once more, BTS rocked the world with their beautiful efficiency on the Billboard Music Awards 2021. The Okay-pop boys made the world TV debut of their new single ‘Butter’ as they carried out remotely from South Korea. It was undoubtedly an lively efficiency that gained everybody’s coronary heart internationally. Additionally Learn – BTS Sweeps Billboard Music Awards: Wins Prime Social Artist For The Fifth Consecutive 12 months

BTS boys have been wearing charming fits and their dance strikes have been simply good. ARMY from internationally watched the world TV debut of Butter and later took to Twitter sharing clips from the identical and expressing their views. Additionally Learn – Let’s By no means Lose Hope, Keep Robust ARMY! BTS Considerate Message For Its Indian Followers Amid Covid-19 Disaster

Other than this, BTS additionally gained the Prime Social Artist Award For The Fifth Consecutive 12 months, the Prime Duo Group and the Prime Promoting Award for its Dynamite. The award was offered by Gabrielle Union. BTS thanked the ARMY for his or her help in a digital message from Seoul in South Korea. “It’s actually an honor to be a winner of such a major title,” RM stated.

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards are being premiered dwell from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and Nick Jonas is internet hosting the mega present.

BTS Butter was launched on Might 21 and is the group’s second English music after the mega launch of Dynamite in August 2020. Butter has over 176 million views on YouTube as on Might 24 and with greater than 20.9 million international streams, it additionally recorded the biggest single-day streams for a music in Spotify’s historical past.


