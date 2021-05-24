BTS Melts The World With Their Butter Performance At The Billboard Music Awards





South Korea: As soon as once more, BTS rocked the world with their beautiful efficiency on the Billboard Music Awards 2021. The Okay-pop boys made the world TV debut of their new single ‘Butter’ as they carried out remotely from South Korea. It was undoubtedly an lively efficiency that gained everybody’s coronary heart internationally. Additionally Learn – BTS Sweeps Billboard Music Awards: Wins Prime Social Artist For The Fifth Consecutive 12 months

BTS boys have been wearing charming fits and their dance strikes have been simply good. ARMY from internationally watched the world TV debut of Butter and later took to Twitter sharing clips from the identical and expressing their views. Additionally Learn – Let’s By no means Lose Hope, Keep Robust ARMY! BTS Considerate Message For Its Indian Followers Amid Covid-19 Disaster

VMIN PLEASE! I beloved this dance break 😭💛 #ButterLiveDebut#Butter_BTS @BTS_twt Additionally Learn – BTS Proclaims Mega On-line Live performance To Rejoice Its eighth Anniversary – Particulars Right here pic.twitter.com/vucp1Xc64H — ¹³scouti⁷ busy with faculty (@ScoutiBangtan) May 24, 2021

“they have been insane for this” and it’s @BTS_twt butter dance break pic.twitter.com/apC26sGazk — mina⁷ (@EUPH0RIAL0VE) May 24, 2021

Other than this, BTS additionally gained the Prime Social Artist Award For The Fifth Consecutive 12 months, the Prime Duo Group and the Prime Promoting Award for its Dynamite. The award was offered by Gabrielle Union. BTS thanked the ARMY for his or her help in a digital message from Seoul in South Korea. “It’s actually an honor to be a winner of such a major title,” RM stated.

Thanks @BBMAs! Thanks #BTSARMY!

You made this all potential💜 후보에 오른 4부문 모두 수상하는 영광을 만들어준 아미 여려분께 진심으로 감사드립니다. 아포방포💜#Got_ARMY_Behind_Us pic.twitter.com/FncQQzBA0x — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) May 24, 2021

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards are being premiered dwell from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and Nick Jonas is internet hosting the mega present.

BTS Butter was launched on Might 21 and is the group’s second English music after the mega launch of Dynamite in August 2020. Butter has over 176 million views on YouTube as on Might 24 and with greater than 20.9 million international streams, it additionally recorded the biggest single-day streams for a music in Spotify’s historical past.