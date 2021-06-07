BTS member J-Hope REVEALS their next goal; hopes to win their first GRAMMY Award next year

BTS member J-Hope REVEALS their next purpose; hopes to win their first GRAMMY Award next year





BTS is now probably the most cherished band they usually have a loopy fan following. Not too long ago, their Indian interview went viral and folks have been loving it. The Indian BTS ARMY goes gaga over the identical. Not too long ago, in an interview with ENow’s Sakshma Srivastav, J-Hope was requested about what their next purpose is after having achieved the extent of success that they’ve now. J-Hope stated that though their previous goals did play a big function in their success, on the finish of the day, the most important issue was that they have been doing what they get pleasure from. He stated, “We reached the place we are actually with all of the goals that we had. However I feel on the core, we have been simply doing our factor, having fun with what we do, and every thing aligned like future.” He additionally shared that their next purpose is solely to work onerous and do their greatest. In addition they hope to win their first GRAMMY Award next year. Additionally Learn – BTS: Know all concerning the youngest member Jungkook’s favourite drinks and meals which might be at all times in his fridge

“We wish to maintain inspiring individuals with our music and performances, “he added. Within the Indian interview, Suga was requested whether or not revisiting the previous is tough or not. Suga, nevertheless, as a substitute had a optimistic response to the identical. He stated, he as a substitute feels grateful that their experiences assist them to inform varied tales. And so, it isn’t painful anymore to recall these issues. He added that making music helps them relieve and launch these feelings and alleviate them on the identical time. So, it’s a win-win for him. He additionally added that he hopes their music helps different individuals overcome their painful recollections. Additionally Learn – BTS: Do Jin’s beauty overshadow his unimaginable skills? The good-looking singer spills the beans

Butter, the second English track by world-renowned Okay-pop band, BTS, and their newest chartbuster monitor that is dominating music lists the world over, is little question a large hit and large favorite amongst music lovers, particularly the youthful technology throughout all corners of the globe. Additionally Learn – BTS: Here is how Suga actually saved the lifetime of Korean YouTube star Jihoon

