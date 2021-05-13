Bollywood News

BTS members Jin and Suga’s solo posters from their upcoming song Butter take social media by storm – view tweets

1 hour ago
Effectively, identical to ARMY even we’re super-excited for BTS’ upcoming monitor Butter, which is dropping on Could twenty first. The Okay-pop band members have been sharing idea teasers and posters of their highly-anticipated song to lift our pleasure for the upcoming chartbuster. And now, BTS members Jin and Suga have shared the solo posters of Butter and as soon as once more we noticed ARMY praising their favorite singers for their appears to be like. Listed below are a number of the tweets… Additionally Learn – RM proves he is a TRUE Marvel fan by figuring out Avengers: Endgame’s soundtrack; this is how BTS members reacted – watch video

BTS will carry out the Butter monitor on the Billboard Music Awards 2021. Confirming the information, BTS tweeted on Tuesday, “We are able to’t maintain it in any longer! Our debut efficiency of “#BTS_Butter” will likely be at this 12 months’s @BBMAs! Watch on Sunday, Could twenty third at 8pm ET/5pm PT.” Additionally Learn – BTS members REVEAL their flaws within the newest episode of Run BTS

