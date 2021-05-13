BTS members Jin and Suga’s solo posters from their upcoming song Butter take social media by storm – view tweets





Effectively, identical to ARMY even we’re super-excited for BTS’ upcoming monitor Butter, which is dropping on Could twenty first. The Okay-pop band members have been sharing idea teasers and posters of their highly-anticipated song to lift our pleasure for the upcoming chartbuster. And now, BTS members Jin and Suga have shared the solo posters of Butter and as soon as once more we noticed ARMY praising their favorite singers for their appears to be like. Listed below are a number of the tweets… Additionally Learn – RM proves he is a TRUE Marvel fan by figuring out Avengers: Endgame’s soundtrack; this is how BTS members reacted – watch video

have a look at their power,gathered on all of the beauties of the world#BTS_Butter #ButterTeaser3 pic.twitter.com/LFCnHB5Bij — misujj (@kthstatue) May 12, 2021

Pov: you attain the gates of heaven and are stopped by two angels of demise as a result of your ass meant to be in hell ?#ButterTeaser3 pic.twitter.com/nVlcekewv7 — ᴮᴱann⁷ ?? BUTTER (@SmeraldoWithLuv) May 12, 2021

seokjin uncovered brow on his teaser picture and min yoongi mullet hair yoonjin visuals by no means didn’t amazed us and they’re a definition of an ethereal magnificence each are good-looking pls ?#ButterTeaser3#BTS_Butter @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/xmCfqGdfhS — jeya⁷ ? (@sunnyxtaee) May 12, 2021

this images screams “R u free tonight?” vibes, kim seokjin and min yoongi ‘s magnificence is prime tier istg ? #BTS_Butter pic.twitter.com/69dU5vGqgT — denisə⁷? (@dibs_kkyu) May 12, 2021

How can one look so harmless and sizzling on the identical time?? The reply is KIM SEOKJIN & MIN YOONGI. Additionally seeing heaven should be like this ?#ButterTeaser3#BTS_Butter pic.twitter.com/8v7ZoYoPd8 — 메도 ً⁷ 버터 ? (@taesteakim) May 12, 2021

BTS will carry out the Butter monitor on the Billboard Music Awards 2021. Confirming the information, BTS tweeted on Tuesday, “We are able to’t maintain it in any longer! Our debut efficiency of “#BTS_Butter” will likely be at this 12 months’s @BBMAs! Watch on Sunday, Could twenty third at 8pm ET/5pm PT.” Additionally Learn – BTS members REVEAL their flaws within the newest episode of Run BTS

