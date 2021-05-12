BTS members REVEAL their flaws in the latest episode of Run BTS





BTS members have an enormous fan following. Their songs actually convey smiles to at least one's face. The positivity and freshness in their albums make them the finest of the finest. In the current episode of Run BTS!, the BTS had collaborated with tvN's The Sport Caterers. It was episode quantity 141 and one of the first actions had BTS confess some of their shortcomings. They revealed some of their private flaws. After every member confessed, the different members would then say whether or not or not they agree and forgive them. Na Younger Suk who was the producer of the present mentioned that he heard that Jungkook was the flawless member. Nonetheless, Jungkook nonetheless acknowledged his personal flaw and admitted that he lacks persistence.

He mentioned, "I need to do many issues, however I lack persistence." The members agreed however identified that he's good at all the things he does do. Suga, confessed that, even whereas performing, he will get drained. He has beforehand mentioned that he hopes to grow to be a rock in his subsequent life and therefore his confessions wasn't a shock for the relaxation of the members. Jin had a shocking confession as he claimed he doesn't assume a lot. Na Younger Suk countered the confession by suggesting it's not really a flaw however slightly a energy as a result of it could reduce one's stress to not take issues too critically. Jimin additionally mentioned that it's a high quality of Jin they like. Jimin then admitted that he makes blunt remarks typically. Nonetheless, V defended him and mentioned, "He by no means makes these remarks now. Jimin is strict to himself, which made us unhappy. He will get confused, then he makes blunt remarks."

RM had the most surprising confession to make. As the chief of BTS and well-known for his excessive IQ, many think about him as one of the most mature individuals, however he mentioned, "I'm not matured sufficient." They undoubtedly had some fascinating confessions, did not they?

