BTS Members RM-Jimin Now Owns One of the Most Expensive Apartments in South Korea





South Korea: BTS is one of the globally most beloved Ok-pop septet. Now, reportedly the group members RM and Jimin have introduced new flats and these flats are one of the most costly homes in South Korea.

Based on a report in Sky Day by day (which is an actual property journal), BTS members RM and Jimin have bought their very own new luxurious flats. As per the report, these new flats are at the "9 One Hannam" condo complicated situated in central Seoul. The Ok-pop international boys have introduced these flats of round 293.93 sq. meters. Not simply this, however reportedly RM bought his condo for six.36 billion gained or round $5.7 million whereas Jimin bought his condo for five.9 billion gained or round $5.3 million. Effectively, they've bought these flats with none mortgage.

Whereas different particulars about their homes and their inside usually are not identified but, 9 One Hannam, the condo complicated the place they introduced their flats additionally homes a number of different Ok-pop celebrities and businessmen.

Again in Might this 12 months, the similar journal had reported that RM bought his luxurious condo at “Hannam The Hill” for five.8 billion gained or round $5.2 million.

In the meantime, on the work entrance, BTS has additionally introduced that they are going to be holding a web based live performance to mark their eighth anniversary. The occasion titled "BTS 2021 MUSTER Sowoozoo" can be held on June 13 and 14 at 6:30 pm KST. This live performance can be much like a web based live performance held by the group earlier this 12 months. ARMY members from throughout the world will be capable to watch this live performance on-line.

