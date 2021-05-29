BTS Members Share Heart Warming Message In Hindi For Indian Army





Ok-pop band BTS is legendary globally and India isn't any exception. The group members have repeatedly expressed their love for the Indian followers however now they're talking in Hindi and it'll depart you utterly overwhelmed.

In an interview with a number one information channel in India, BTS members (RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook) wished their Indians followers with conventional 'namaste'. Not simply this, however in addition they have a really heart-warming message to share for the Indian ARMY. The promo of the interview was launched on Friday and on this promo, the BTS members will be heard saying, "Indian BTS Army, aap humare dil mein rehte hai (Indian BTS Army, you reside in our hearts)."

Lately, the South Korean music sensation urged the Indian ARMY to by no means lose hope because the nation battles the lethal second wave of coronavirus. "Our prayers are with India. Keep robust ARMY and let's by no means lose hope," BTS member V mentioned in an interview with PTI.

BTS enjoys huge recognition in India. Although they haven’t visited India but, they’ve expressed hope to journey to the nation as soon as the coronavirus pandemic ends.

In the meantime, BTS additionally not too long ago launched its new single known as Butter. The track has already develop into everybody’s favorite and is breaking data. This contains Most Viewers for the Premiere of a Video on YouTube, Most Viewers for the Premiere of a Music Video on YouTube, Most Seen YouTube Music Video in 24 hours and Most-viewed YouTube Music Video in 24 hours by a Ok-pop group.