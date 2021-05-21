BTS Much Anticipated Song Butter Is Melting ARMY





South Korea: BTS’ much-anticipated track of the yr, Butter has lastly been launched and other people internationally are loving it. In simply an hour the track crossed over 20 million views on YouTube. Social media is flooded with individuals showering love and expressing their views concerning the track. Additionally Learn – BTS Butter Is Lastly Right here And You may Certainly Fall In Love With The Okay-Pop Boys After Listening To It

The ARMY members are tweeting with the hashtag ‘BTSBackWithButter’. Whereas a number of followers wrote that they’re now ‘obsessive about the track’, others talked about how that is for the primary time that the Okay-pop boys included the phrase ‘ARMY’ of their track. Followers additionally in contrast it to the group’s final yr mega-hit Dynamite. ”TAEHYUNG AND HIS SUNGLASSES AND GOOFY SMILE IN DYNAMITE VS. BUTTER Face with tears of pleasure OH MY GOD PLEASE HE’S THE CUTEST #BTS_Butter,” one of many ARMY members tweeted. Additionally Learn – One thing’s Going On Between BTS And British Rock Band Queen, However No one Is aware of What – This is Why

Look how BTS ARMY is reacting to Butter: Additionally Learn – BTS Updates, Might 17, Monday: Countdown For Group’s New Single ‘Butter’ Begins

Watch the & in between the #BTS_BUTTER Official MV. All of it counts in the direction of the Scorching 100 as streams!! Official MV: https://t.co/6nTqeiWwR5

Official Audio: https://t.co/vXVyEFtBPd

Instrumental: https://t.co/fruhHkOouh pic.twitter.com/piHXefluij — 보라고래52 (@borakore52) May 21, 2021

“Oh once I look within the mirror

I’ll soften your coronary heart into 2

I bought that famous person glow so ooh~” TOTALLY HOOKED ON THIS PART! Langsung nyantol bat di kepala weyyy. Repair half terfavoritku!!! #BTS_Butter pic.twitter.com/NvwGddMW4L — н ρ ν м ∞⁷ (@itsdianrahma) May 21, 2021

In case you haven’t watched BTS Butter but, watch it right here:

In the meantime, the Okay-pop band boys had earlier introduced that the world TV debut of their new single Butter shall be made on the mega Billboard Music Awards that are to be held on Might 23. BTS has additionally been nominated within the High Social Artist class. That is the fifth time that BTS has been nominated beneath this class. The South Korean band has additionally claimed this trophy 4 years operating.