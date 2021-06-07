BTS RM Drops New Single Bicycle Just Ahead of Their 8th Anniversary Celebrations





South Korea: June 13 and 14 are going to be mega days for all BTS followers because the globally cherished Okay-pop septet will probably be holding a web-based live performance to mark their eighth anniversary. Nevertheless, days forward of the mega occasion, BTS chief RM flagged off the Festa by dropping a brand new single solo titled Bicycle. Additionally Learn – BTS Reacts To Covid-19 Aid Funds Raised By BTS ARMY in India, Says ‘We Are Collectively, Keep Sturdy’

Within the tune, RM has defined his love for using a bicycle. For the unversed, yearly throughout FESTA, BTS releases new tune covers, tracks and dance movies. That is all an element of a two-week on-line pageant that leads as much as the ultimate live performance. This yr, RM determined to flag off the mega occasion with Bicycle. Additionally Learn – BTS Boys Reveal What Is Their Favorite Half of The Newest Monitor Butter – Can You Guess?

Earlier in Could this yr, BTS introduced their on-line mega occasion titled BTS 2021 MUSTER Sowoozoo. The 2 days mega on-line occasion will probably be held on June 13 and 14 at 6:30 pm KST. ARMY members from the world over will be capable to watch this live performance on-line. BTS has been holding a Muster yearly on June 13 since their debut. Nevertheless, the occasion was canceled final yr because of the coronavirus pandemic. As an alternative, the BTS held one other streaming occasion referred to as Bang Bang Con – which featured the group’s previous concert events and fan meets.

In the meantime, BTS’ Butter which was launched on Could 21 has turn into everybody’s favorite the world over. The tune grabbed the highest place on Billboard’s Sizzling 100. The tune Butter additionally holds the report for probably the most views in 24 hours. The tune managed to earn a formidable 113 million views in only a day. It’s the second English single following Dynamite, that launched in August final yr.