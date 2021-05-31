BTS’ RM finally REVEALS why he got Pink hair after saying that he would NEVER do it again





BTS member RM donned the the Pink hair for the primary time in 2015 and we noticed ARMY gushing over it. Within the final yr, when RM was requested that whether or not he will again dye his hair pink, he stated he would ‘by no means’ do it again as it has his ‘darkish previous.’ However the good-looking hunk stunned along with his pink hair in 2021, which grabbed the headlines. In a latest interview with AskAnythingChat, a fan requested, “RM, you stated ‘no pink’ not so way back, however it appears that you’ve determined to kill us together with your pink hair as soon as again. Do you’ve something to say about that?” To which, RM replied, “individuals change” he regarded on the digital camera and stated, “You possibly can change.” Additionally Learn – BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung’s HOT footage will go away feminine ARMY drooling

Thanks @BBMAs! Thanks #BTSARMY!

You made this all potential? 후보에 오른 4부문 모두 수상하는 영광을 만들어준 아미 여려분께 진심으로 감사드립니다. 아포방포?#Got_ARMY_Behind_Us pic.twitter.com/FncQQzBA0x — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) May 24, 2021

In final month, BTS created historical past in the US as the primary South Korean artist to obtain 4 Billboard Music Awards nominations in a single yr. They bagged awards for Prime Duo/Group, Prime Tune Gross sales Artist, Prime Promoting Tune, and Prime Social Artist. Additionally Learn – BTS: Discover out what RM, V, Suga, Jin’s names imply in Korean – view pics

The favored Ok-pop band is presently having fun with the grand success of their newest observe Butter, which turned the quickest music video to cross 200 million views on YouTube. They achieved this in simply 4 days and one hour after its launch. They broke their very own document of Dynamite, which took 4 days and 12 hours. Butter is the second BTS track after Dynamite to be carried out totally in English. Earlier than this observe, BTS’ made influence with tracks like DNA, which had 1.1 billion views, adopted by Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey) and Faux Love. Additionally Learn – Whoa! BTS McDonald’s menu and merchandise to launch in eating places in south and west India ranging from THIS date

