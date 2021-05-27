BTS single Butter registers five Guinness World Records with most views across Spotify, YouTube

BTS these days launched their most latest remember ‘Butter’ which has already registered quite a lot of world information to its title.

BTS is a seven-member Korean band that entails RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Per Guinness World Information, the tune video has the most chance of viewers for the premiere of a video on YouTube with 3.9 million views.

Ever since its provoke on 21 Could perchance maybe, Butter additionally registered the most chance of views inside 24 hours with over 108 million views. Rapidly after its provoke, the remember has become the most-viewed YouTube tune video by a Okay-pop neighborhood in a day.

Take a look at up on the put up proper right here

one:

two:

three: ️

4:

5: ️ We maintain confirmed a brand new batch of information drawl by @BTS_twt in the future of the provoke of their most latest single ‘Butter’ – in conjunction with having the most viewers for the premiere of a video on @YouTube https://t.co/7GifjrD7rQ#BTSButter — Guinness World Information (@GWR) Could perchance maybe 25, 2021

As per the most latest stats, the tune video, titled BTS Butter Honorable MV, has increased than 217 million views at the moment. As an alternative of YouTube, the music additionally broke the story of the most streamed remember on Spotify in 24 hours with over 11 million world streams.

With this monumental bounce, Butter has left slack singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and well-liked enormous title Justin Bieber’s music ‘I Don’t Care’ by 64,946 streams.

‘Butter’ is BTS’ second English music after ‘Dynamite’ that was launched closing yr. It has additionally topped the Billboard Scorching 100 chart for the foremost time ever for a South Korean neighborhood in 2020 amid the pandemic.

On the these days held Billboard Music Awards 2021, BTS had carried out on the single for the foremost time.