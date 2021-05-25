BTS to celebrate its 8th anniversary with a mega 2-day live-streaming event on THIS date





BTS has just lately launched their new English single Butter. The music video of the track, which was dropped on-line on Friday, broke their very own file for the largest music video premiere on YouTube, racking up 3.9 million peak concurrents. The track garnered over 100 million views inside 21 hours. And now the favored Okay-Pop band introduced a web based live-streaming event, BTS 2021 Muster SOWOOZOO, to celebrate the eighth anniversary of the band and their fandom, referred to as ARMY.

The group made the announcement with an official poster of the event, which has the seven members of the band particularly RM, Suga, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope and V standing collectively in opposition to a backdrop of nature, holding planets of the photo voltaic system on strings like balloons. The 2-day event can be held on June 13 and 14. June 14 will see the 'World Tour Model' and showcase the group's overseas language songs.

In the meantime, the Korean boy band sensation BTS received all classes nominated for on the Billboard Music Awards that happened at Los Angeles, Sunday evening. They had been nominated in 4 classes at this 12 months's award — High Duo/Group, High Track Gross sales Artist, High Social Artist and High Promoting Track.

Additionally they carried out Butter for the primary time on the upcoming Billboard Music Awards on Might 23. The track is a dance pop observe with the band’s distinctive baseline and crisp synth sounds. The choreography is a mixture of group and unit dances, with spotlight gestures corresponding to stroking of hair, blowing kisses and strolling on tiptoes.

The septet may also kick off Good Morning America’s Summer time Live performance Sequence on Might 28.

