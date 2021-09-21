BTS took center stage in the United States with over a million fans watching live.
Amid the grip of a pandemic, conflict in Afghanistan and deadly storms intensified by climate change, more than one million people have been infected by the United Nations on Monday. Not to see Head of State, but to see Boy Band: BTS.
Seven members of Korean pop group Seven, a multi-billion dollar act known for its dynamic dance moves, catchy lyrics and frenzied fans, promoted a coronavirus vaccine during a nearly seven-minute speech at the United Nations Headquarters and Appreciated the youth for their resilience. New York.
The band’s attendance came a day before more than 100 world leaders and delegates were due to gather on Tuesday for the opening of the General Assembly, an annual convention that was almost stymied last year because of the pandemic.
Along with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who designated them as special presidential envoys to future generations and culture, the band then showed a pre-recorded video of their hit song “Permission to Dance”.
Videos showed young miscreants dancing in empty corridors of the assembly hall – where presidents and autocrats have threatened destruction and diplomats have walked out – and later outside the compound.
Fans of the band followed along on the United Nations YouTube channel, prompting a flood of live chats, with several purple heart emojis that have become calling cards.
The band’s lead vocalist, Kim Nam-joon, said, “I hear people in their teens and 20s today being referred to as the lost generation of Kovid, who goes by the stage name RM (formerly Rap Monster). “But I think it’s a stretch to say that they are lost because the path they walk cannot be seen with the big eye.”
Mr Moon introduced the band members inside the Caverns Hall, where the group wore dark suits, lanyards with name tags and lapel pins promoting the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals campaign.
He said that BTS, an abbreviation for the Korean words Bangtan Sonyeondan or Bulletproof Boy Scouts, “was probably the artist most loved by people around the world.”
This was not the first time the band, a major force in the Korean pop music sphere known as K-pop, had appeared in the United Nations. In 2018, BTS visited the UN to help UNICEF promote Generation Unlimited, a campaign dedicated to educating youth and providing them with vocational training.
On Monday, a livestream of the band’s appearance on the United Nations YouTube channel garnered nearly one million views. Later in the day, the number of views crossed six million.
One of the band members, J-Hope, stated that there was substantial speculation about whether the group was vaccinated. He said that all the seven singers have been vaccinated.
“When we face change, what are the important choices we make?” he said. “Of course, we received the vaccination. The vaccination was a ticket of sorts to meet our fans waiting for us and to be able to stand here in front of you today.”
