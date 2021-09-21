BTS took center stage in the United States with over a million fans watching live.

Amid the grip of a pandemic, conflict in Afghanistan and deadly storms intensified by climate change, more than one million people have been infected by the United Nations on Monday. Not to see Head of State, but to see Boy Band: BTS.

Seven members of Korean pop group Seven, a multi-billion dollar act known for its dynamic dance moves, catchy lyrics and frenzied fans, promoted a coronavirus vaccine during a nearly seven-minute speech at the United Nations Headquarters and Appreciated the youth for their resilience. New York.

The band’s attendance came a day before more than 100 world leaders and delegates were due to gather on Tuesday for the opening of the General Assembly, an annual convention that was almost stymied last year because of the pandemic.

Along with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who designated them as special presidential envoys to future generations and culture, the band then showed a pre-recorded video of their hit song “Permission to Dance”.