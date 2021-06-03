BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung shares and immediately deletes video of him dancing to Butter and flexing his muscles
After Dynamite and Life Goes On, the Okay-Pop band BTS has as soon as once more hit the primary spot on the Billboard Sizzling 100 chart with their new single Butter. The tune is their fourth chart-topping single to date. This makes them the primary group to have a trio of primary entrances in addition to the quickest group to run their first 4 primary singles since The Jackson 5 in 1970. So as to have fun the occassion, the band member V aka Kim Taehyung thanked his followers and shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes video of him dancing to the tunes of Butter. He was additionally seen flexing his chiselled muscles. Nevertheless, he shortly deleted the video however not earlier than it went viral on social media.
From displaying off his armpits to flexing his ripped triceps, Kim Taehyung did every thing he might that will tickle the humorous bone of the viewers. Shifting his physique easily to the music, Kim was seen trailing his hand down his physique. He completed it off with Butter choreography and flashed his million greenback smile on the finish.
Followers have been sharing their hilarious reactions to Kim’s dance to Butter. Have a look.
KIM TAEHYUNG WHAT WAS YOUR REASON ?!?!?? ??? pic.twitter.com/EBSB6KAQjx
— ً (@archivefortae) June 1, 2021
Tae: *posting a thirst lure*
BTS: *panic* WE NEED A CUTE PUPPY FOR BALANCE
Jimin: I posted a canine the opposite day, it is your flip!
Joon: I HAVE A CAT HERE
Hobi: good, publish it, we’ll have your again
Joon: posts
BTS: pic.twitter.com/6fDjUKMJkX
— ᴮᴱ Rami⁷?? (@IOt7army) June 1, 2021
Kim Taehyung
who deleted the video ARMYs
who saved the video pic.twitter.com/xUX9ux02yp
— 방탄소년단⁷? (@InTheNameOf_BTS) June 1, 2021
We had been about to plan a PARTY however i feel i ought to plan my funeral as a substitute. ??
What is occurring lol#방탄소년단 #taehyung pic.twitter.com/JGvcomzMB3
— DIDI?butter?? (@army_div) June 1, 2021
Kim Taehyung is that good-looking, humorous and full of duality man ? pic.twitter.com/7pUagnKFNo
— taekook ? (@taekookfolder) June 1, 2021
Butter turned essentially the most streamed tune in a single day within the historical past of Spotify, amassing 20.9 million international streams on the primary day. The music video of the tune set an all-time report of 108.2 million views in 24 hours, and the largest music video premiere on YouTube with 3.9 million peak concurrents.
