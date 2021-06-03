BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung shares and immediately deletes video of him dancing to Butter and flexing his muscles





After Dynamite and Life Goes On, the Okay-Pop band BTS has as soon as once more hit the primary spot on the Billboard Sizzling 100 chart with their new single Butter. The tune is their fourth chart-topping single to date. This makes them the primary group to have a trio of primary entrances in addition to the quickest group to run their first 4 primary singles since The Jackson 5 in 1970. So as to have fun the occassion, the band member V aka Kim Taehyung thanked his followers and shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes video of him dancing to the tunes of Butter. He was additionally seen flexing his chiselled muscles. Nevertheless, he shortly deleted the video however not earlier than it went viral on social media. Additionally Learn – BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung’s HOT photos will depart feminine ARMY drooling

From displaying off his armpits to flexing his ripped triceps, Kim Taehyung did every thing he might that will tickle the humorous bone of the viewers. Shifting his physique easily to the music, Kim was seen trailing his hand down his physique. He completed it off with Butter choreography and flashed his million greenback smile on the finish. Additionally Learn – BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung is a doting dad to Teacup Pomeranian, Yeotan – view pics

Followers have been sharing their hilarious reactions to Kim’s dance to Butter. Have a look. Additionally Learn – BTS: Right here’s are 8 new details about KIM TAEHYUNG aka V that you must know – view pics

KIM TAEHYUNG WHAT WAS YOUR REASON ?!?!?? ??? pic.twitter.com/EBSB6KAQjx — ً (@archivefortae) June 1, 2021

Tae: *posting a thirst lure*

BTS: *panic* WE NEED A CUTE PUPPY FOR BALANCE

Jimin: I posted a canine the opposite day, it is your flip!

Joon: I HAVE A CAT HERE

Hobi: good, publish it, we’ll have your again

Joon: posts

BTS: pic.twitter.com/6fDjUKMJkX — ᴮᴱ Rami⁷?? (@IOt7army) June 1, 2021

Kim Taehyung

who deleted the video ARMYs

who saved the video pic.twitter.com/xUX9ux02yp — 방탄소년단⁷? (@InTheNameOf_BTS) June 1, 2021

We had been about to plan a PARTY however i feel i ought to plan my funeral as a substitute. ??

What is occurring lol#방탄소년단 #taehyung pic.twitter.com/JGvcomzMB3 — DIDI?butter?? (@army_div) June 1, 2021

Kim Taehyung is that good-looking, humorous and full of duality man ? pic.twitter.com/7pUagnKFNo — taekook ? (@taekookfolder) June 1, 2021

Butter turned essentially the most streamed tune in a single day within the historical past of Spotify, amassing 20.9 million international streams on the primary day. The music video of the tune set an all-time report of 108.2 million views in 24 hours, and the largest music video premiere on YouTube with 3.9 million peak concurrents.

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the most recent scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Net-Collection.

Click on to be a part of us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally observe us on Fb Messenger for contemporary updates.



