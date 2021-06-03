BTS’ V and Jungkook aka TAEKOOK share the most amazing friendship bond on the planet, and here’s proof – watch videos





BTS boys are very shut to one another. However you might know, we join most with the individuals who belong to our or are nearer to our age group. However generally, it occurs that we undertake mates who’re youthful than us and turn into their guardian and closest mates. And that’s how we’d describe the bond between BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung and Kookie aka Jeon Jungkook. Taekook are shipped by folks all throughout the globe. And there are even individuals who ship them as a pair. It could amuse you however yeah, it’s the fact. They’re flamable collectively, jokers at instances, hotties in a single body, deeply hooked up to one another and very caring and unwittingly, even you’d begin delivery Taekook after a degree. So, let’s have a dekko at the moments when Taehyung aka Taetae bear and Jungkook aka Kookie bunny dished out friendship or BFF objectives: Additionally Learn – Here is what McDonald’s BTS meal appears like in several nations

BFFs be like

When no matter you do, it’s all the time enjoyable. When you realize and maintain humour as humour. Right here’s Jungkook pulling a prank on V when he had permed his hair for Butter launch. Jungkook put a great deal of forks. Taehyung wasn’t aggravated with it and as an alternative went with the movement and the different BTS members have been having enjoyable too. Additionally Learn – BTS: RM and Jimin buy flats in Seoul’s MOST costly housing advanced – view pics

Protecting

If you find yourself protecting of one another. In one in every of the Run BTS episodes, J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok was requested to chop the strings of pig-dolphs that got to every member. Jungkook had been working and hiding away from J-Hope and then V determined to guard Jungkook from J-Hope. Though he later teamed up with J-Hope, it was cute to see Taehyung serving to Kookie out. Additionally Learn – BTS creates historical past as they turn into the FIRST-EVER Ok-pop band to high Billboards Sizzling 100 thrice

Supporters

In one more Run BTS episode, we noticed Jungkook who is nice at every part taking part in desk tennis like a professional. And Taetae bear was having fun with it a lot that his vibe test is 100 per cent.

Pulling pranks

Nothing like throwing your bestie in the pool proper? Watch Jungkook and Taehyung doing the similar right here:

Consolation/hugs

If you like to hug your finest good friend! Jungkook and Taehyung are so lovable!

Piggyback rides

Right here’s Jungkook giving a piggyback journey to Taehyung.

Iconic handshake

Right here’s a compilation of BTS V and Jungkook’s handshake moments. You’d adore it.

﻿

Listed here are some extra Taekook or Vkook moments:

