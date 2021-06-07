BTS’ V FINALLY replies to Usher’s Butter challenge video and all that ARMY wants now is a collaboration
Lately, the favored South Korean pop band BTS gave a loud shoutout to American singer Usher of their newest single “Butter.” V sang the strains, “Easy like butter, pull you in like no different. Don’t want no Usher, to remind me you’ve obtained it unhealthy.” BTS boys have been star-struck and had fan moments. They even talked about that they’re nonetheless fanboys at coronary heart.
This all began when the legendary American singer took to Twitter and TikTok and shared a enjoyable video on June 3. Within the video, he was seen singing the tune of BTS’s newest hit. He highlighted the lyric by including a line within the caption with a lot of emojis.
We all know that Jimin is a enormous fan of Usher and the previous has informed a number of occasions that he would love to collaborate with him sooner or later.
Take a have a look at Usher’s new video whereby he tagged “#ButterChallenge” on TikTok:
DONT❌NEED??NO❌USHER??TO✌?REMIND?ME?YOUVE??GOT??IT?BAD???@bts_bighit #bts pic.twitter.com/YqX9qyMHvu
— Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) June 3, 2021
