BTS V Hairstyle Reminds ARMY Of Priyanka Chopra MET Gala Look, Floods Twitter With Hilarious Memes





South Korea: BTS launched their much-awaited track Butter on Friday and ARMY members internationally are loving it. After the discharge of the track, BTS members addressed a press convention and held a dwell session. However what caught everybody’s consideration was V’s coiffure. Whereas group member Jungkook was additionally seen taking part in with V’s hair, this reminded followers of Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Additionally Learn – BTS’ A lot Anticipated Track ‘Butter’ Is ‘Melting’ ARMY: It is The Good Summer time Track

V’s coiffure reminded ARMY members of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ 2019 MET Gala look. Again then, Priyanka had attended the occasion sporting a silver robe with a cage crown on her head. A number of of the BTS followers took to Twitter and identified the resemblance. Additionally Learn – BTS Butter Is Lastly Right here And You will Absolutely Fall In Love With The Okay-Pop Boys After Listening To It

Try a number of the reactions right here: Additionally Learn – One thing’s Going On Between BTS And British Rock Band Queen, However No one Is aware of What – Here is Why

Priyanka Chopra noticed at BTS VLIVE 💀 pic.twitter.com/OkQZq999iD — Fangirl Aahanee 💛 (@FangirlAahanee) May 21, 2021

I’m sorry I shouldn’t say it however doent taetae oppas hair appear like Priyanka Chopra from one of many met met gala with the lengthy white or silver crown

Sorry military #butter I vote @BTS_twt for #BBMAsTopSocial https://t.co/FYin4rEL8f — Sweetest Unhealthy Giel (@GielBad) May 21, 2021

HIS HAIRS appear like priyanka chopra’s meet gala look @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/syjlSRlCma — Maithili B 🧈 (@MaithiliB4) May 21, 2021

Because the launch of Butter trailer and picture teaser, BTS boys’ coiffure is making headlines. Followers are undoubtedly loving their new look.

In the meantime, the Okay-pop band boys are all set for the world TV debut of their new single Butter on the mega Billboard Music Awards on Might 23. BTS has additionally been nominated within the Prime Social Artist class. That is the fifth time that BTS has been nominated beneath this class. The South Korean band has additionally claimed this trophy 4 years working.