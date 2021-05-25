BTS’ V reveals he’s been working out a lot lately; here’s how the members REACTED!

BTS’ V reveals he’s been working out a lot recently; here’s how the members REACTED!





BTS’s band member V has been gaining all the vital consideration for his completely toned physique and physique. Lately, in a dwell broadcast, the good-looking revealed why he began working out excessively as of late? Throughout the dwell broadcast, the members together with V, Suga, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, and J-Hope had fashioned the phrase ‘ARMY’ throughout their Butter music video. Additionally Learn – Consider it or not, a BTS fan’s Suga doll will get stolen by a seagull – deets inside

In the video, V wore a sleeveless shirt on this scene and the members discovered this stint humorous. V revealed that it was such an ordeal for him to indicate his arms again in the days since they had been skinny. He even mentioned that he began working out rigorously to recover from the subject. Additionally Learn – OMG! BTS’ Jungkook makes SHOCKING confession; survived solely on water earlier than Butter shoot – here’s why

Inside no time, the members bought a bit playful and laughingly shared that V was doing arm workout routines for about 30 minutes earlier than capturing the scene in the Butter music video, the place he needed to present his arm. Jimin then shared that V solely labored out his proper arm because it was the just one proven in the scene. Additionally Learn – Do you know BTS members RM, Suga and J-Hope fought one another to pen the lyrics of Butter?

