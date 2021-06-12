BTS’ V treats giveaway winner with Yeotan’s video late in the night and ARMY cannot handle Tannie’s cuteness – view tweets





BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung is considered one of the hottest members of the boy band. The vocalist and the good-looking hunk is grabbing headlines loads as of late and ARMY cannot maintain calm. V is at it once more. For these not in the know, V is thought for his late night Weverse replace, chats and gimmicks. He held a mini-giveaway on Weverse in the wee hours of twelfth June 2021. He obtained speaking with the ARMY and requested for his or her assist in organising his profile image. He additionally puzzled whether or not he ought to change his username. For the unversed, Taehyung is thought for his late night adventures on the fan website/app. He's usually seen replying to ARMY with comforting messages, answering some questions and even enjoying video games.

In the wee hours of twelfth June 2021, V requested ARMY to make an acrostic poem with the phrase Sowoozoo. He mentioned that he would announcer the winner of the acrostic poem giveaway and would give him a prize they ask for or ask the firm to ship it to them. V chosen the winner of the giveaway and the ARMY requested the Winter Bear singer to add a selfie or of the complete group after their Muster Live performance SOWOOZOO. The Dynamite singer as an alternative provided him a video of Yeotan and himself. He replied to the winner saying, "rattling that's not a "tiny factor" and it's not simple to get all the members collectively and it's been so lengthy since I've taken a selfie how about [just] a video!" First off, have a dekko at Yeontan's video beneath:

And ARMY just isn't capable of recover from Tannie's cuteness in the video. Have a dekko at their reactions right here:

tannie grew up so quick proper earlier than our eyes ? pic.twitter.com/6dKeSWCV8t — nena °ᴗ° ⁷? (@Yoongi61_5) June 11, 2021

taehyung loves his tannie a standard quantity pic.twitter.com/8EIjwr6rG1 — soo⁷ ♡ (@vaniIlakoo) June 11, 2021

Tannie with ears : ????????????????☠️☠️ Tannie with out ears : ????????????????♥ pic.twitter.com/IVkHZvOABF — ray (@LORDTAEHYUNGZ) June 11, 2021

tannie is actually taehyung’s little one ? pic.twitter.com/5WBBzH3Kp0 — muskan⁷ (@jeonslovemaze) June 11, 2021

Tannie perpetually meme materials pic.twitter.com/KMgHKwbgTF — VStreamTeam ⁷ (@VTeamBase) June 11, 2021

I’ve such a smooth spot for Tannie ? pic.twitter.com/c66LY2ewMT — ♡ (@VTaearchive) June 11, 2021

weverse 210612 @bts_twt taehyung (??‍?1): the video+goodnight with tannie (in the video:

taehyung: tan, your nostril ✋

tannie: ?) pic.twitter.com/uiXG0xWylZ — 「 claire ⁷ 」 (@btstranslation7) June 11, 2021

tete working alongside with tannie ?pic.twitter.com/JHF6VR4rGy — hourly tae (@taehourly) June 8, 2021

Speaking about Yeotan, he’s the adopted black and tan Pomeranian canine of V. He was first seen in 2017. He used to reside with BTS boys earlier than however resulting from their hectic schedules, V despatched him to reside with his mother and father. Taehyung and the boys-Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and Jungkook all dote on Yeotan loads.

In the meantime, Taehyung not too long ago grabbed consideration for his speaking about relationship life, his Butter press convention hairdo and extra.

