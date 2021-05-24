BTS wins BIG at Billboard Music Awards 2021 ahead of the main show; here’s how V, Suga, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, RM, J-Hope reacted

BTS wins BIG at Billboard Music Awards 2021 ahead of the main present; here’s how V, Suga, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, RM, J-Hope reacted





The South Korean pop band BTS is one of the hottest and liked bands throughout the globe. Not too long ago, BTS has gained massive at the Billboard Music Awards 2021. Is not this simply AMAZING? Ahead of the main present 2021 BBMA, Billboard has introduced the winners of a number of classes. Properly, BTS has already gained three of their 4 nominations. The band takes house the award for High Duo/Group, beating out Maroon 5, AC/DC, AJR, and Dan + Shay. In 2019, BTS had gained the similar award for the first time. Additionally Learn – From V’s performing plans to J-Hope’s plans for the second mixtape: Right here’s some attention-grabbing new REVEALS about BTS we wager you did not know

Secondly, BTS gained the award for High Track Gross sales Artist for the first time. The band was nominated towards Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, The Weeknd, and Morgan Wallen. Lastly, BTS gained High Social Artist—the solely fan-voted award in the group’s nomination listing this yr. Properly, that is the fifth yr whereby BTS has been receiving the award for High Social Artist. They gained their first ward in High Social Artist in 2017. BTS has repeatedly proved they dominate the class this yr with BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN, Filipino group SB19, Ariana Grande. Additionally Learn – BTS drops the music video of their new single Butter, and ARMY can’t preserve calm – see reactions

There’s yet another class – High Promoting Track and followers are hoping “Dynamite” will beat different songs and BTS will take house this award as properly. The BTS band members together with V, Suga, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, RM, J-Hope took to their social media and thanked BBMA and their ARMY. They shared their photos whereas receiving the award and wrote, “Thanks @BBMAs! Thanks #BTSARMY! You made this all potential”. #Got_ARMY_Behind_Us Additionally Learn – BTS: Is the band having a collab with Coldplay? Right here’s what we all know

Have a look at their tweet:

Thanks @BBMAs! Thanks #BTSARMY!

You made this all potential? 후보에 오른 4부문 모두 수상하는 영광을 만들어준 아미 여려분께 진심으로 감사드립니다. 아포방포?#Got_ARMY_Behind_Us pic.twitter.com/FncQQzBA0x — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) May 24, 2021

Properly, final month, the BTS created historical past in the United States as the first South Korean artist to obtain 4 Billboard Music Awards nominations in a single yr. They acquired awards for High Duo/Group, High Track Gross sales Artist, High Promoting Track, and High Social Artist.

