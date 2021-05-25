Bua Sushmita Sen Cherishes News of Rajeev Sen-Charu Asopa Pregnancy With a Heartfelt Insta Post





Actor Sushmita Sen is on the seventh sky after realizing that her brother Rajeev Sen and his spouse Charu Asopa predict their first youngster quickly. The 'proud bua-to-be' took to social media and expressed her happiness in a lovely Instagram put up. Sushmita shared a image of Charu cradling her child bump and wrote a lengthy be aware alongside.

The previous Miss Universe additionally talked about that Charu is due in November and she or he may simply find yourself sharing her birthday with the child. Sushmita's put up learn, "I've been ready patiently to share this excellent information with you all!! 😁🤗👏❤️ I AM GOING TO BE A BUA!!😀⭐️💃🏻💃🏻🌈 Congratulations to my lovely sister in legislation @asopacharu & brother Rajeev on their blessed journey of parenthood!! 😍💋❤️ They're anticipating their first youngster in November, the date could also be on my birthday!! 😁Yipppeeeeee!!! Converse of Happpyyyyy serendipity!!😃💃🏻👏🌈 (sic)"

The actor added that she's tremendous excited to carry the child in her arms. She talked about that Charu loves kids and she or he has been ready for a very long time to have a child of her personal. Her put up learn, "I can't wait to carry the baby!!!🤗❤️Charu has been ready a very long time for this & given her love for youngsters, I simply know, she'll be an incredible mom!!🤗😍💋 To the Sen & Asopa household…Bahut Bahut Mubarak!! 😇🙏💃🏻😁 I like you guys!!! #duggadugga❤️🙏🌈 #yourstruly #happyhappy #buatobe 😁🎵(sic)"

Charu and Rajeev introduced the excellent news on social media final week with the identical image that Sushmita utilized in her newest put up. The couple bought married in a conventional Hindu wedding ceremony ceremony in 2019. Whereas the rumours had been rife about some bother of their paradise, they bought again collectively later and maintained that each one was properly between the them.