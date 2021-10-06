Bubba Wallace is spirited, defiant and casual

Bubba Wallace’s fiancé, Amanda Carter, supplied the positivity. His Australian, Asher, brought joy. Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan put Wallace in a speeding car, and on Monday they were joined by Wendell Scott, who became the second black driver to win a race at NASCAR’s highest level.

It took nearly 60 years to copy Scott’s victory, and Wallace did so at the Yellowwood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, his home track in Alabama and the venue where he came to widespread national attention last year.

On June 21, 2020, just weeks after a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd, a member of Wallace’s team found a noose hanging in his garage stall in Talladega. The next day, fellow contestants and their pit crew members pushed Wallace’s car in front of the pit road before the race.

It was a scintillating show of solidarity from a sport that was birthed by the moons in Hollers, North Carolina and has been hard-pressed in the American South for decades. The FBI, which investigated the incident, eventually concluded that the rope had been hanging in the garage from a year earlier and that Wallace was not the target of a hate crime.