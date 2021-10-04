Bubba Wallace Scored a Decisive NASCAR Victory at Talladega
A little more than a year after almost single-handedly forcing American auto racing to confront the sport’s long-standing issues with racism, Darrell Wallace Jr., better known as Bubba, joined NASCAR. Top became just the second Black winner in the series, finishing first in the rain-shortened event at Talladega Superspeedway on Monday afternoon.
Wallace, 27, rose from relative obscurity to national prominence last year, when he added his voice to the broader national protest movement for racial justice and equality following the killing of George Floyd. It wasn’t unusual to hear an athlete speak up on the subject—but it was unusual to hear a NASCAR driver do it.
It was a stir for many, then, to see Wallace, NASCAR’s only current black driver, wearing an “I can’t breathe” shirt—referring to the final words of Floyd and Eric Garner, whose New York City aftermath in 2014. had died. The police officer placed him in a restricted chokehold – and displayed the slogan “Black Lives Matter” on his car last year. He talked about the racism he experienced on a daily basis as a black man in an extreme white sport. His outburst of activism, in particular, persuaded NASCAR to ban the display of the Confederate flag, which had long been a fixture in American auto races.
On Monday, Wallace had his greatest success on the racetrack, maneuvering five laps in front of the field before the competition was washed out by rain, completing 104 of 188 laps. After the race, Wallace burst into tears when asked about his milestone.
“I never think about those things, but when you put it that way, it obviously brings a lot of emotion, a lot of joy to my family, fans, friends,” Wallace said in an interview with NBC Sports. Said in a trackside television interview. “It’s great.”
The only other black driver to win at the top level of NASCAR was Wendell Scott in 1963.
Wallace, who is in his first season racing for 23X1 Racing, a team owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan, was born in Alabama and raised in North Carolina. His mother is black, and his father is white.
Wallace told The New York Times last year that, until recently, he hadn’t spent much time considering his place as a black man in a predominantly white sport. That changed after watching a video of the murder of Ahmed Arbery, a black man who was shot while jogging in a mostly white neighborhood in Georgia in 2020. Wallace said he was excited to think more deeply about the racial dynamics of his country and his sport — and finally, so to speak.
On June 21 last year, a member of Wallace’s team found a noose hanging in the driver’s garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway. The next day, in a show of solidarity, other Talladega competitors and crew members pushed Wallace’s car in front of a pothole road before their race. The FBI, which investigated the incident, eventually concluded that the rope had been hanging in the garage from a year earlier and that Wallace was not the victim of a hate crime. NASCAR nonetheless announced that its employees would undergo subliminal bias training.
Wallace had a much more pleasant experience in Talladega on Monday afternoon.
After the delay of the second rain in the afternoon, the authorities canceled the event. Wallace and his crew, who waited at his pit stand, began to shout and celebrate when the decision was made.
Wallace was joined on stage for photos of the victory by his dog, a shepherd-poodle mix named Asher.
After the race, Wallace said, “You always have to stick to your path and don’t let the bullshit get to you and stay strong, stay humble, stay hungry.” “There have been times when I wanted to give up. But you surround yourself with the right people, and it’s these moments that you appreciate.”
