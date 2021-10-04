Bubba Wallace Scored a Decisive NASCAR Victory at Talladega

A little more than a year after almost single-handedly forcing American auto racing to confront the sport’s long-standing issues with racism, Darrell Wallace Jr., better known as Bubba, joined NASCAR. Top became just the second Black winner in the series, finishing first in the rain-shortened event at Talladega Superspeedway on Monday afternoon.

Wallace, 27, rose from relative obscurity to national prominence last year, when he added his voice to the broader national protest movement for racial justice and equality following the killing of George Floyd. It wasn’t unusual to hear an athlete speak up on the subject—but it was unusual to hear a NASCAR driver do it.

It was a stir for many, then, to see Wallace, NASCAR’s only current black driver, wearing an “I can’t breathe” shirt—referring to the final words of Floyd and Eric Garner, whose New York City aftermath in 2014. had died. The police officer placed him in a restricted chokehold – and displayed the slogan “Black Lives Matter” on his car last year. He talked about the racism he experienced on a daily basis as a black man in an extreme white sport. His outburst of activism, in particular, persuaded NASCAR to ban the display of the Confederate flag, which had long been a fixture in American auto races.

On Monday, Wallace had his greatest success on the racetrack, maneuvering five laps in front of the field before the competition was washed out by rain, completing 104 of 188 laps. After the race, Wallace burst into tears when asked about his milestone.