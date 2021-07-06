Bubble Witch 2 Saga 1.131.1 APK for Android – Download

What’s new in this version of Bubble Witch 2 Saga?

Uh, oh… Witch Country is back to normal and will definitely make you happy (which will not particularly amuse me).



Seems like the good magic smashed those bugs I casted across the lands and you can once again join Stella, Nero and Violet and try to defeat me… TRY.



Oh well, I do enjoy seeing them at the end of the day… specially when they run out of lives, mwahahaha!



-Morgana