Bubble Witch 2 Saga 1.131.1 APK for Android – Download
Technical file information
-
- Package name:
- com.midasplayer.apps.bubblewitchsaga2
-
- Version:
- 1.131.1 (111700080)
-
- File size:
- 79.5 MB
-
- Updated:
- July 6, 2021
-
- Minimum Android version:
- Android 4.1 (Jelly Bean, API 16)
-
- Screen DPI:
- nodpi
-
- Architecture:
- armeabi-v7a
-
- MD5:
- fe0ccd468ea70aa244b79a459fc09a2c
-
- SHA1:
- 3a4f1c525a2f17cea6ac53eca2984b1912f28678
Older Versions of Bubble Witch 2 Saga:
What’s new in this version of Bubble Witch 2 Saga?
Uh, oh… Witch Country is back to normal and will definitely make you happy (which will not particularly amuse me).
Seems like the good magic smashed those bugs I casted across the lands and you can once again join Stella, Nero and Violet and try to defeat me… TRY.
Oh well, I do enjoy seeing them at the end of the day… specially when they run out of lives, mwahahaha!
-Morgana
#Bubble #Witch #Saga #APK #Android #Download
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.