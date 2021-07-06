APK

Bubble Witch 2 Saga 1.131.1 APK for Android – Download

1 hour ago
Technical file information

  • Package name:
    com.midasplayer.apps.bubblewitchsaga2
  • Version:
    1.131.1 (111700080)
  • File size:
    79.5 MB
  • Updated:
    July 6, 2021
  • Minimum Android version:
    Android 4.1 (Jelly Bean, API 16)
  • Screen DPI:
    nodpi
  • Architecture:
    armeabi-v7a
  • MD5:
    fe0ccd468ea70aa244b79a459fc09a2c
  • SHA1:
    3a4f1c525a2f17cea6ac53eca2984b1912f28678

Older Versions of Bubble Witch 2 Saga:

What’s new in this version of Bubble Witch 2 Saga?

Uh, oh… Witch Country is back to normal and will definitely make you happy (which will not particularly amuse me).

Seems like the good magic smashed those bugs I casted across the lands and you can once again join Stella, Nero and Violet and try to defeat me… TRY.

Oh well, I do enjoy seeing them at the end of the day… specially when they run out of lives, mwahahaha!

-Morgana

