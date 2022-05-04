Buck Showalter argues MLB punishing Mets, not other teams, after serving suspension



On Tuesday, Buck Schultz, manager of the New York Mets, suggested that the league was treating his team unfairly.

Schulter wondered why the Mets are the only team to be penalized by the MLB because their batsmen have been belted by opposing pitchers at an extremely high rate this season.

The manager was given an undisclosed fine and was given a one-game suspension after New York reliever Eoin Lopez threw inside Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwartz on Monday night.

Although Lopez did not hit Schwartz, the league determined that the Mets had deliberately thrown him at shortstop Francisco Linder after he had belted him in the previous inning.

The Mets have reportedly hit 21 league-leading pitches this season, although their opponents have yet to be disciplined for the pitches.

Cardinal star Nolan Arenado and pitcher Genesis Cabrera were sacked, but for their role in the feud between St. Louis and New York on Wednesday afternoon.

Mets reliever Joan Lopez threw a fastball 94 miles per hour near the head of Nolan Arenado, and Cardinal pitcher Genesis Cabrera gave the Mets third baseman JD Davis a leg belt in the eighth inning.

Lopetegui, meanwhile, has been fined and sacked for three matches following Sunday’s incident. He was given the option of Syracuse in Triple after the game, and his suspension began when he returned to the active Big League roster.

Schwalter wondered why the Mets were the only MLB team to be penalized among recent string hit batsmen, calling it a “weird kind.”

“I’m worried about today’s game. We’ve moved on from St. Louis,” Schwalter said Tuesday. “If you don’t, it’s funny, we who have been hurt, and we who are being punished. Think about it. It’s kind of weird. Believe me, I have some personal, personal thoughts about it. Broadcasting it will probably benefit someone.” No. “

Schwolter also took issue with the fact that he was informed of his suspension moments before he left for New York on Monday night.

Schwalter added, “The things that come under my purchase are fair things for our players.” The manager, the coach, we don’t really care. Just trying to create an environment where you don’t have to walk into the locker room at 6:25. [p.m.] And tell them, ‘Go take them.’ And then tell the coaching staff and make some changes. I don’t know if the time was fair for the New York Mets to be competitive. “

With the help of pitching coach Jeremy Hefner and hitting coach Eric Chavez, the Mets signed for bench coach Glenn Sherlock Schwalter.

“We were surprised, I can tell you,” Sherlock added. “It was close to playing time, but as I said, it’s baseball, and it’s not really our decision. We just have to deal with it.”

METS’s Buck Schwalter calls for change in batter injuries by wild pitch, thinks sticky crackdown is responsible

New York right-hander Chris Basit had previously targeted the MLB, arguing that it was taking the issue of protecting its players after three Mets players were hit on the pitch last Tuesday.

“It’s very annoying to see your teammates constantly hitting, and that’s what happens if you hit a certain pitch, but the amount of head injuries we’re hitting is incredible,” Basit later told reporters. Game, via SNY.

The Mets have started a roar despite allegations of unfair treatment and injuries to the batsmen. They lead the NL East with a 17-8 record.

The Associated Press contributed to this report