Buck Showalter suspended, Braves cool off Mets



When the Atlanta Braves stumbled out of the gate, the New York Mets started fast and looked like a legitimate threat to the reigning champions.

But the brave did not accidentally win those rings.

Austin Riley Homed, Max Fried won his third straight outing and Atlanta cooled the Mets to a 5-2 victory on Monday night in the first of 19 meetings between former National League rivals this season.

“We’ve been having a bad time here lately and we’ve put together something, so this win was good for us,” said manager Brian Schneider.

Travis D’Arnold had three hits and three more RBIs against his former team. Fried (3-2) settled after a rocky start, starting the four-match series by beating Chris Basit on his second comeback of the Atlanta season.

Mark Kanha hit his first home run for the division-leading Mets (16-8), who played without manager Buck Schulter. He was suspended for a game about 20 minutes before the first pitch when Major League Baseball determined that New York reliever Eoin Lopez had deliberately thrown Philadelphia slogger Kyle Schwartz the night before.

With the help of pitching coach Jeremy Hefner and hitting coach Eric Chavez, the Mets signed for bench coach Glenn Sherlock Schwalter.

“We were surprised, I can tell you,” Sherlock said. “It was close to playing time, but as I said, it’s baseball and it’s not really our decision. We just have to deal with it.”

On a foggy, 53-degree night, Riley started the Braves with a leadoff single in the sixth inning. After an out, Ozzy Albis made a single through the open left side of an extra-transferred infield and D’Arnad floated a 0-2 slider to tie a shallow right field from the basset.

“Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than to be good,” D’Arnold said. “We believe in ourselves and we know we are a good team and everything is going on today except our (pitch) block.”

Adam Duval’s volley gave Fly Atlanta a 3-2 lead and D’Arnond added a two-run double in the eighth over off struggling reliever Trevor May.

Catcher 9 for 16 (.563), including five extra-base hits and eight RBIs in four games at City Field since the Mets left.

Colin McHugh enters with a loaded base in seventh place and dismisses Kanha to finish the inning.

“It’s kind of like playing on the line at the time,” McHugh said. “That’s why you’re alive.”

AJ Minter made a 1-2-3 eighth and Kenley Jansen got three outs to stay perfect with seven save chances with his new team.

“We didn’t play our best baseball, but tonight was a good one,” McHugh said.

Fried went six innings, allowing two runs and four hits. The left-handed 27k in contrast to a walk this year.

“I think I’m in a really good place with my delivery,” Fried said.

Basit (3-2) allowed three runs and six hits in a maximum of seven innings of the season. He hit eight and walked one.

Sterling doubled Marte in the second and scored on a wild pitch on Friday. Connecting in the third, Kanha went ahead 2-0.

After that, Fried retired 11 of his final 12 batsmen – five outs. The only one to reach safely was Jeff McNeil a bunt unit.

“It was a really sharp outing for him,” Snyder said. “His last inning was probably his best. It’s good to see him.”

Riley has launched his seventh home run of the season ahead of the fourth.

In seventh place, Braves star Ronald Akuna Jr. made a bid for his first extra-base hit since returning last week for a torn knee ligament from knee surgery last summer, but center fielder Brandon Nimmo jumped to the 408-foot sign to finish the inning.

Instructor’s room

Braves: Snyder says he’s not worried about Akuna playing on the right field on a potential slick surface after most of the day in New York. Akuna will likely play a game during Tuesday’s doubleheader, Snyder said.

Mets: May says she is not 100% healthy and will have an MRI on Tuesday. “It’s hard to compete, when you’re just worried about what will happen if you throw something,” he said. “Towards the end of tonight, I was just hoping the ball hit someone and there’s no way to throw it in a big league game. I don’t deserve it, but my teammates certainly don’t deserve it. I hope we find something or we don’t find anything. “

When you get back

Lopez received a three-game suspension as an alternative to Syracuse in Triple after Sunday’s win, which began whenever he returned to the active Big League roster – unless he applied.

Coming next

The teams will play a single-admitted doubleheader on Tuesday. RHP Charlie Morton (1-2, 7.00 ERA) will open the opener via Atlanta, RHP Kyle Wright (3-0, 1.13) going to the nightcap. RHP Carlos Carrasco (1-1, 4.09) and LHP David Peterson will pitch for the Mets, although Schwalter will not release the order before Monday’s game.